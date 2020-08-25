IPL 2020: Jio Offers Subscribers Special ₹499 And ₹799 Plans With Disney+Hotstar Viewing

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just a few weeks away and this time, the tournament will be held in UAE and not India. Indian cricket fans will be able to witness the IPL 2020 cricket action with Jio, the telecom brand owned by Reliance Industries, which has come out with two new mobile plans for viewers to enjoy the upcoming IPL 2020 competition. The Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries also owns the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL 2020

Also read: IPL 2020 Full Schedule Expected To Be Out Latest By August 30: GC Chairman Brijesh Patel

Jio cricket plans for IPL 2020

According to a report in the Indian Express, Reliance Jio has two new plans for its prepaid customers called 'Jio Cricket plans'. The new Jio Cricket plans are priced at ₹499 and ₹777 respectively. The two Jio plans will come with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year, which will allow customers to enjoy streaming the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) online on Disney+ Hotstar for free.

Also read: IPL 2020 Set To Boost UAE Economy By $24.5 Million? Analysts Give Telling Prediction

Jio Cricket ₹499 plan: Details

Under the ₹499 Jio Cricket plan, the company is offering its users 1.5 GB of daily high-speed data for the entire duration of the tournament. This plan will not provide customers with any calling or SMS benefits during the period, but the plan will provide a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year worth ₹399, which can be availed using the MyJio app.

Also read: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Share Rohit Sharma's Travel Style File As Hitman Reaches UAE

Jio Cricket ₹777 plan: Details

Under the ₹777 plan, the company will provide its customers with 1.5 GB of daily high-speed data with 5 GB additional data. The plan will provide customers with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling benefits, 3,000 FUP minutes to call other networks and 100 complimentary SMSes per day. The plan comes with a validity of 84 days. Just like the ₹499 plan, it also comes with a Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year.

Also read: Mumbai Indians Star Kieron Pollard Hits One-handed 6s For KKR-owned TKR In CPL 2020: Watch

IPL live in India

Coming to the IPL live in India details, the tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. For the IPL 2020 live streaming fans can log onto Disney+ Hotstar. The IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19, with the finals happening on November 10. The 53-day tournament will witness 10 afternoon matches starting at 3:30 PM (IST) while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM (IST). Mumbai Indians will be defending their crown this season.

IPL sponsors

India's top fantasy sports brand Dream11 was promoted in the IPL sponsors category from an official partner to its title sponsor. Dream11 will now shell ₹222 crore to be IPL sponsors for only the 13th edition of the IPL as of now. Dream11 replaced VIVO, which had signed a ₹2200 crore, 5-year deal (2018-2022) with BCCI but withdrew for this season after the Boycott China campaign gathered steam in the wake of the India-China standoff in June.

Apart from Dream11, Unacademy has recently signed a three-year deal with the BCCI as an IPL official partner after Future Group recently pulled out of their deal with BCCI. It will spend in the range of ₹120-130 crore for the period. The Future Group was one of the associate sponsors of the IPL 2020. A BCCI official confirmed the deal with InsideSport saying that the deal with Unacademy is completed for 3 years and the official announcement about the same will be made soon

Image credit: IPL / Twitter