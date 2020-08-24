Mumbai Indians Star Kieron Pollard Hits One-handed 6s For KKR-owned TKR In CPL 2020: Watch

The KKR-owned Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Trinbago Knight Riders continued their perfect start to the CPL 2020 as they registered their third win in three matches. The win puts the Kieron Pollard-led side at the top of the CPL table. In their latest game, TKR defeated the defending champions Barbados Tridents by 19 runs. While Sunil Narine was the star of the show for their first two games of the CPL 2020, it was Kieron Pollard who led from the front as he smacked some massive sixes during the encounter.

CPL 2020 match summary

Batting first, the Trinbago Knight Riders managed to score 185 runs for the loss of just three wickets. Except for the openers, all the batsman scored 40 plus runs, with Colin Munro and Darren Bravo registering half-centuries as captain Kieron Pollard played an explosive innings of his own. Chasing 186, Jason Holder’s men fell 19 runs short, failing to make the most of a solid opening partnership between Shai Hope and Johnson Charles. Sunil Narine continued his good form with the ball, as the Barbados Tridents fell to their second successive defeat in the CPL 2020.

Kieron Pollard back to his best against Barbados Tridents

TKR fans would be delighted to see captain Kieron Pollard back in form after he had a quiet start to the CPL 2020. In the first two games, Kieron Pollard had managed to score just 15 runs. However, in the match against Barbados Tridents, the West Indian was back at his destructive best. Kieron Pollard ended the first innings with four sixes and a single four, as he scored an unbeaten 41 in just 17 balls.

Pollard’s innings, in which he struck the ball at a strike rate of 241.17, showed his strength as he managed to hit one hand maximums as well. In a video shared by Caribbean Premier League’s official account, Kieron Pollard is seen dispatching a Mitchell Santner delivery for six, despite his bottom hand coming off the bat. Kieron Pollard repeated the trick again, giving the same treatment to a Raymon Reifer delivery as well. After the video of Pollard’s massive stroke-making went online, several fans reacted to the shots as well, expressing their excitement at seeing Pollard back in form.

After CPL 2020, the West Indian will next be seen in IPL 2020 for the Mumbai Indians. Kieron Pollard’s quick-fire innings will also bode well for Mumbai Indians fans, with the cricketer an integral part of the setup. The cricketer will be expected to play a crucial role as Rohit Sharma’s team aim to win their fifth IPL title later this year.

Vintage Pollard 🔥 — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) August 23, 2020

Where to watch CPL 2020 live streaming?

The CPL live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the FanCode app. The CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players.

Image Courtesy: twitter/cpl