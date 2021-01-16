IPL 2020 Not A Big Hit Amongst Indian Working Professionals Despite Timings: Study

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season came to a conclusion on November 10, with Mumbai successfully defending their 2019 title. The tournament, spanning 60 matches across 52 action-packed days, witnessed record viewership, according to Star Sports head Sanjog Gupta. While the Dream11 IPL 2020 season turned out to be a roaring success, fans earlier had to wait for months for the same due to continuous delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Study reveals interesting IPL 2020 viewership facts

Even though IPL 2020 broadcasters claimed about setting up viewership records with their recently-concluded season, a recent study displays a slightly different story for a certain demographic audience. According to a study by www.sportsnexus.co as presented by Zapr Media Labs, the IPL 2020 season had only 17 per cent of viewership from working professionals in India.

The tournament, however, witnessed an increment among certain other demographics. The data indicated that the IPL 2020 season had a 24 per cent increase in female viewership from its previous edition. Moreover, the T20 extravaganza also had a 20 per cent increase in viewership among kids.

IPL 2021 auction updates

The Indian T20 action will now continue with the IPL 2021 season, and it is scheduled to launch sometime in April. While an official announcement is yet to be made, it is reported that the IPL 2021 auction will be held in February and teams will have to reveal their list of retained players by January 21.

IPL Dream11 sponsorship

Here is a look at some of the new IPL Dream11 sponsorship partners BCCI acquired prior to the tournament.

🚨 BCCI announce @Dream11 as Title Sponsor for IPL 2020.



More details here 👉 https://t.co/cP2Wyf9krj pic.twitter.com/5KIJjhwte7 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 19, 2020

BCCI announces @unacademy as Official Partner for IPL.



The partnership will cover three seasons of IPL, beginning with the 2020 edition which will be held in the UAE from September 19th onwards.



More details here -https://t.co/9tMRo2Fu0N #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/s3eQ7ejqp1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 29, 2020

IPL 2020 winners: Mumbai IPL titles cabinet gets further enhanced with fifth trophy

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai defeated Delhi by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on November 10 in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final. The win extended Mumbai's IPL titles tally to five trophies, making them the first team to do so. Interestingly, all of Mumbai’s five IPL titles have come under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

IPL 2020 winners: Mumbai players celebrate fifth title

