IPL 2020: RCB Fan Prefers Praying In Temple For Team To Win Over Girlfriend Or Job; Watch

The upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is scheduled to start on March 29 with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin their campaign on March 31 with a home game against Kolkata Knight Riders. The RCB side is well known for having a massive fan following and their ardent supporters go as far as praying in temples for their favourite teams’ success.

IPL 2020: RCB supporters pray in temple for their favourite team

Quite recently, a bunch of RCB supporters were seen praying in front of a temple with an RCB team 2020 flag in their hand. The moment was captured in a video, which has since gone viral across social media platforms. When a leading news daily approached one such passionate RCB supporter, the fan responded that he prefers praying for his favourite team to lift the trophy instead of praying for 'a job or a girlfriend'.

RCB in IPL 2020

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 trading window, RCB retained 13 of their cricketers including veteran captain Virat Kohli. They purchased international superstars like Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Phillippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson during the IPL 2020 auction. Among the uncapped Indian players, the franchise roped in Shahbaz Ahmed and Pawan Deshpande.

IPL 2020 Schedule: RCB full fixtures

1. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders – March 31 – 8:00 PM – Bengaluru

2. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – April 5 – 4:00 PM – Mumbai

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – April 7 – 8:00 PM – Bengaluru

4. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – April 10 – 8:00 PM – Delhi

5. Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – April 14 – 8:00 PM – Mohali

6. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals – April 18 – 8:00 PM – Bengaluru

7. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals – April 22 – 8:00 PM – Bengaluru

8. Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – April 25 – 8:00 PM – To be decided

9. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – April 27 – 8:00 PM – Chennai

10. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals – May 3 – 4:00 PM – Bengaluru

11. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – May 5 – 8:00 PM – Hyderabad

12. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – May 10 – 8:00 PM – Kolkata

13. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings – May 14 – 8:00 PM – Bengaluru

14. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians – May 17 – 8:00 PM – Bengaluru

