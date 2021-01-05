IPL 2020 Player Approached By Delhi 'nurse' Online During Event For Insider Information

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season came to a conclusion on November 10. The event was organised at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) instead of its home country India. Apparently, according to recent reports, an illegal approach was made towards an Indian cricketer at some point during the tournament run in UAE.

BCCI investigates a corruption matter from Dream11 IPL 2020

As reported by The Indian Express, a Delhi-based 'nurse', who also claimed to be a mere cricket enthusiast, made an illegal approach towards an Indian cricketer during the middle of the Dream11 IPL 2020 season. The report indicates that the nurse contacted the cricketer through social media to seek information actually for the purpose of betting. The cricketer, whose name is yet to be revealed, reported the matter immediately to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

BCCI ACU Chief Ajit Singh recently said that they have investigated the incident and the matter is closed now. Singh added that the nurse approached the player in an unprofessional manner. He said that the accused person knew the player as she had earlier chatted with him on social media. Singh also said that upon further investigation and questioning, no specific information was found from her.

A BCCI source said that the cricketer was not aware of where she lived or worked, even though he once asked for medical advice from her on social media. During the online conversation, she told the player that she wanted to bet and wanted to know about a certain match and its playing XI.

Revisit to S Sreesanth’s alleged spot-fixing scandal from 2013

Illegal approaches have also been made to IPL players before. During the 2013 edition of the tournament, Indian speedster Sreesanth was among a group of Indian cricketers who were charged for an alleged spot-fixing incident. He was subsequently banned by the BCCI for seven years from competitive cricket, and the ban came to an end in September last year.

The BCCI will now be hosting the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season from January 10 onwards. The T20 tournament will also launch India’s 2021 domestic season. Sreesanth has been named in Kerala’s squad and the three-week event will see his return back to competitive cricket as he makes a bid for a national comeback.

