Sreesanth Invokes Huge Twitter Response After Winning Kerala Cap To Mark Comeback

With his eyes set on an international comeback, 37-year-old S. Sreesanth has been named in Kerala’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season, thus paving his way back into the domestic circle. The right-arm speedster will be playing alongside the likes of Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Basil Thampi as well as his 2007 T20 World Cup-winning teammate Robin Uthappa. The pacer’s inclusion into the Kerala squad also marks his return to competitive cricket after seven years.

Earlier, he was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The infamous Sreesanth ban that was in place for alleged spot-fixing in the IPL, came to an end in September this year, thus concluding a seven-year punishment for the flamboyant cricketer.

Sreesanth ban: Cricketer’s tweet ahead of ban conclusion

I’m completely free of any charges nd anything nd now gonna represent the sport I love the most.will give my very best to every ball I ball even it’s just practice.just have another 5 to 7 years max to give it all I’ve got nd I will give the very best to any team I play — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) September 10, 2020

Sreesanth comeback: Twitterati get emotional after cricketer received his comeback cap

On Wednesday, December 30, Sreesanth shared a 19-second video on his social media accounts. In the video, the cricketer can be seen receiving his Kerala cap after he was selected in their squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 tournament. The 2011 World Cup alumnus expressed his gratitude towards fans and concerned officials for their support towards him.

Several fans took to Twitter and celebrated the occasion. Moreover, even Sreesanth’s former teammates Suresh Raina and Rahul Sharma extended their wishes to the speedster. Here is a look at Raina’s tweet along with some of the other fan reactions towards the pacer’s return.

All the best brother ! See you soon ! — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 30, 2020

Best wishes paaji always ❤️😊👍 — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) December 30, 2020

In 2022 IPL there will be 10 teams. For that to happen all the team require quality fast bowlers. @sreesanth36 u still has a chance. God always gives a 2nd opportunity to everyone. I hope to see Steve Smith's stumps being rattled by you. — Abhishek M (@Abhishe84513972) December 30, 2020

That was an awesome come back. A great inspiration for all those who are broken & illtreated. Ur *Never Say Die* attittude is always an inspiration for all budding youngsters to chase their dream. Best Wishes for Ur second innings. Ur best is yet to come. Stay blessed #Sreesanth — Märtź (@martz0807) December 31, 2020

That right there...

Thats the moment of euphoria! pic.twitter.com/Z3KvUraN1l — Akash Saini (@AkashSa77078085) December 31, 2020

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 to pave way for youngsters in IPL 2021

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 was originally scheduled to be played between November and December. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the BCCI to shift the entire tournament to January next year. The three-week event is set to be played across seven different venues under a biosecure environment, with 38 teams set to compete for the coveted trophy.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will also serve as an ideal benchmark to test out youngsters in time for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Prior to the cash-rich league, Team India will be facing England in four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs at home, i.e. immediately after the conclusion of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season.

Image source: Sreesanth Twitter

