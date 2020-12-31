Home
Schedule
Results
Squads
Videos

Sreesanth Invokes Huge Twitter Response After Winning Kerala Cap To Mark Comeback

Sreesanth will be playing along with Sachin Baby, Basil Thampi and Robin Uthappa under the captaincy of Sanju Samson in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Sreesanth

With his eyes set on an international comeback, 37-year-old S. Sreesanth has been named in Kerala’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season, thus paving his way back into the domestic circle. The right-arm speedster will be playing alongside the likes of Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Basil Thampi as well as his 2007 T20 World Cup-winning teammate Robin Uthappa. The pacer’s inclusion into the Kerala squad also marks his return to competitive cricket after seven years.

Earlier, he was banned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The infamous Sreesanth ban that was in place for alleged spot-fixing in the IPL, came to an end in September this year, thus concluding a seven-year punishment for the flamboyant cricketer.

Sreesanth ban: Cricketer’s tweet ahead of ban conclusion

Also Read | 'Neil Wagner A Born Fighter': NZ Pacer's Lauded For Playing Pak Test With Fractured Toes

Sreesanth comeback: Twitterati get emotional after cricketer received his comeback cap

On Wednesday, December 30, Sreesanth shared a 19-second video on his social media accounts. In the video, the cricketer can be seen receiving his Kerala cap after he was selected in their squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 tournament. The 2011 World Cup alumnus expressed his gratitude towards fans and concerned officials for their support towards him.

Also Read | Team India Delighted As Rohit Sharma Joins Squad; Shastri Quips, 'You're Looking Younger'

Several fans took to Twitter and celebrated the occasion. Moreover, even Sreesanth’s former teammates Suresh Raina and Rahul Sharma extended their wishes to the speedster. Here is a look at Raina’s tweet along with some of the other fan reactions towards the pacer’s return.

Also Read | Yograj Singh Opens Up On BCCI's Decision To Decline Yuvraj Singh Comeback To Domestic Grid

Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 to pave way for youngsters in IPL 2021

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 was originally scheduled to be played between November and December. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forced the BCCI to shift the entire tournament to January next year. The three-week event is set to be played across seven different venues under a biosecure environment, with 38 teams set to compete for the coveted trophy.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will also serve as an ideal benchmark to test out youngsters in time for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. Prior to the cash-rich league, Team India will be facing England in four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs at home, i.e. immediately after the conclusion of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI Reveals Reason For Not Letting Yuvraj Singh Come Out Of Retirement

Image source: Sreesanth Twitter

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma gears up for Sydney Test with first practice session at MCG

1 hour ago

Odisha T20 League 2020 ODL vs ODJ live stream, pitch and weather report, preview

2 hours ago

Wasim Jaffer posts comical Hera Pheri meme after Kiwis go top on ICC Test rankings

3 hours ago

Odisha T20 League 2020 ODC vs OPA live stream, pitch and weather report, preview

3 hours ago

ODC vs OPA Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 preview

4 hours ago

India vs Australia: David Warner may play in Sydney even if he's not 100% fit: McDonald

4 hours ago
VIDEOS