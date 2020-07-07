Who Is The CSK Player That N Srinivasan Calls For Talking To MS Dhoni? Details Revealed

Former India captain MS Dhoni celebrated his 39th birthday on Tuesday. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman is someone who believes in living life on his own terms. From guiding his players on the pitch to making decisions about his personal life, MS Dhoni likes to go with his heart and follow his instincts.

ALSO READ | IPL: Suresh Raina amusingly picks CSK teammate Shardul Thakur as his 'gender-swap' date

MS Dhoni birthday: N Srinivasan had to call Suresh Raina to get hold of CSK skipper

MS Dhoni, who is known for his calm and composed demeanour on the field, is known to be similar off the field. He doesn't like to mix his professional and personal life. In fact, MS Dhoni has a habit of not answering his phone even if it from his teammates or colleagues. According to a ESPNcricinfo report, there is an unsubstantiated claim that N Srinivasan, MS Dhoni's boss at CSK, once gave him a special phone to serve as a private hotline.

However, even then, Srinivasan had to call Suresh Raina if he needed to talk to MS Dhoni because the veteran stumper made no exceptions when it came to not answering the phone. This comes as a surprise because N Srinivasan's name evokes fear and awe and contempt in many quarters but for MS Dhoni, who has emerged as the most powerful in world cricket reserves, it doesn't matter.

ALSO READ | IPL: CSK star Suresh Raina shares golden throwback photo with MS Dhoni, misses CSK captain

During an event in Mumbai in 2018, the CSK captain also revealed why he never picks up calls even from his teammates and other cricketers. A number of cricketers in past have claimed that reaching MS Dhoni's phone is not an easy job as the CSK captain rarely answers calls. And they were all absolutely right as Dhoni himself admitted that he is yet to improve on the usage of technology devices. According to India Today, MS Dhoni said watching videos of himself is one way he thinks technology has helped him correct his mistakes.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni birthday: When superstar revealed bank balance that would make him secure & happy

Dhoni further said that there is a big divide between him and technology. He revealed that he doesn't use phones so much and there are a lot of apocryphal stories about why he doesn't pick up phones. However, he further said that he does use technology as well and added that it has to be used in the right way.

In fact, when VVS Laxman retired in 2012, MS Dhoni was absent at the bash and rumours had it that the two cricketers had some kind of rift going on between them. However, Dhoni had then cleared the air on what exactly happened. MS Dhoni said one can think it's a controversy but people who know him have always complained that he is someone who doesn't answer his phone and is quite difficult to get hold of. He reckoned that was one of the reasons why VVS Laxman could not get hold of him and he missed the party.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni birthday: CSK teammates reveal best memories of 'Thala' in special video; watch

IMAGE COURTESY: TWITTER/SRIKANTHHERO2