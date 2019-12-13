IPL 2020 Player Auction List Announced

A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players & 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2020 Player Auction in Kolkata on December 19. IPL 2020 Player Auction list is out with a total of 332 cricketers set to go under the hammer. While 997 players had initially registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

With INR 2 crore as the highest reserve price, seven overseas players – Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn & Angelo Mathews have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket. Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the Auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Other Indian stars, Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan & Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at INR 1 crore.



The Auction will start at 15:30 IST.

