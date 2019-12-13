AUS Vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne's 'South African' Secret Of Success Revealed By David Warner

Marnus Labuschagne has quickly established himself as one of Australian cricket's newest superstars. Labuschagne became widely known as Steve Smith's concussion substitute in the 2019 Ashes but went on to make an identity for himself in the red ball side. As the series versus the Kiwis went underway, Labuschagne stayed at his peak and smashed another Test hundred. As it turns out, the secret behind his wonderful batting may not be in his bat but actually in the pocket of his whites.

ALSO READ | AUS vs NZ: NZ pacer Lockie Ferguson becomes rare debutant to suffer injury in Test match

Marnus Labuschagne: A need for Biltongs?

Marnus Labuschagne was born in South Africa and something else that the country gave birth to is 'biltong', a form of cured meat. After Labuschagne blasted a century against the Kiwis, teammate David Warner revealed that Australia's Test No.3 carries biltong in his pocket to munch on during the game. Another journalist also reported that Labuschagne even practices with the piece of meat in his pocket.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ live streaming, schedule and all match details for upcoming Pink-Ball Test

Labuschagne's hunger for runs is not the only reason behind his rising popularity. The young Australian is also earning a name for himself through his quirky antics on the field. He is mostly seen chewing bubble gum on the field and a video of his went viral last month when he made the hilarious 'Colgate' sledge in a Test match against Pakistan.

ALSO READ | Tim Paine hilariously scolding Marnus Labuschagne leaves the commentators in splits

Marnus Labuschagne dominant on Day 1

The first day of the Test between Australia and New Zealand was very eventful to say the least. Marnus Labuschagne got to his third Test match hundred in his third consecutive Test innings. Most of the Aussie batting revolved around Labuschagne, who was dismissed on 143 on Day 2 at the time of writing this report. Lockie Ferguson, who was making his Test debut for NZ, sustained an injury in his right calf and will not bowl for the remainder of the match. New Zealand's most successful bowlers on Day 1 were Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme.

ALSO READ | Marnus Labuschagne leaves behind Steve Smith to become highest run-getter in Tests in 2019