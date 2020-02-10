IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Back Injured Jofra Archer, Not To Seek Pacer's Replacement

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals have not been able to lift a single trophy since their win of the inaugural title in 2008. The team has failed to even make it to the finals since 2008 and the management will definitely be looking to change that trend in the IPL 2020. Primary to those plans will be players like Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer but an elbow injury to Archer may have ruled him out of the IPL completely.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals remain optimistic about Jofra Archer's recovery

Rajasthan Royals have been dependent on Jofra Archer's tight bowling throughout his journey with the team since 2018. Ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction, the Royals retained Archer and maintained faith in him as their strike bowler. Now that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced that Archer will miss the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka and the IPL, the Royals have been rendered a huge blow. However, head coach Andrew McDonald is remaining optimistic about Archer's recovery.

We’re working with the ECB to help @JofraArcher secure a speedy recovery, and still hope to see him in a Royals jersey this season.#RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/zZB6WFsQ5y — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 6, 2020

Speaking to a leading cricket portal about Jofra Archer's recovery, McDonald maintained that the Rajasthan Royals will be collaborating with the ECB and monitoring the progression of Archer's recovery. While the team is respecting the statement that the ECB has made, they are not completely ruling out the possibility of Archer making a quicker recovery. McDonald confidently stated that the team is no hurry to replace Archer and will give the pacer some time to heal. The head coach also conveyed his good wishes to Archer and failed to be bogged down by his injury as they are "a part of the game".

IPL 2020 RR squad

Here is how the Rajasthan Royals look ahead of IPL 2020.

Steve Smith (captain) Ankit Rajpoot Ben Stokes Jofra Archer Jos Buttler Mahipal Lomror Manan Vohra Mayank Markande Rahul Tewatia Riyan Parag Sanju Samson Shashank Singh Shreyas Gopal Varun Aaron Robin Uthappa Jaydev Unadkat Yashasvi Jaiswal Anuj Rawat Akash Singh Kartik Tyagi David Miller Oshane Thomas Anirudha Joshi Andrew Tye Tom Curran

