Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler Bats For Turning Off Stump Mics Post Vernon Philander Abuse

Last week, England batsman Jos Buttler was subjected to a lot of flak after he verbally abused Vernon Philander as the retiring South African batted for his team on the final day of the second Test. England and South Africa are currently level 1-1 in the four-match Test series with the next match beginning on January 16 at Port Elizabeth. Buttler has come out and apologised for his actions on the field.

Jos Buttler wants stump mic-use to be restricted

After Jos Buttler was caught using expletives against Vernon Philander on live television, the Rajasthan Royals player faced a lot of criticism for not upholding the spirit of the game. It has now been reported that the flashy batsman has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

Talking to BBC Sport, Buttler apologised for his behaviour in the match and emphasised that the language does not represent the English team or the game of cricket. Buttler also added that Test cricket tends to get intense and players may say things that do not mean much after the end of the day's play.

Although the Englishman acknowledged that stump mics help in enhancing television viewership, they can create unnecessary controversy at times. Buttler's actions had polarised the cricket world with former England player Kevin Pietersen coming to his countryman's defence. Expert analyst Harsha Bhogle was on the other end of the spectrum that condemned Buttler's behaviour.

LOTS having a go at @josbuttler here!

LEAVE HIM ALONE!



This is Test Cricket and believe me, this is nothing compared to lots that goes on, on the field.

Series is alive big time!



END OF! pic.twitter.com/vSh4zDL1AY — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 8, 2020

Will Rajasthan Royals pick up their second IPL trophy in IPL 2020?

Jos Buttler was retained by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL Auctions along with their core members like Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. At the auctions, RR made big purchases like Robin Uthappa and David Miller. Here is their full squad ahead of IPL 2020.

Steve Smith (captain) Ankit Rajpoot Ben Stokes Jofra Archer Jos Buttler Mahipal Lomror Manan Vohra Mayank Markande Rahul Tewatia Riyan Parag Sanju Samson Shashank Singh Shreyas Gopal Varun Aaron Robin Uthappa Jaydev Unadkat Yashasvi Jaiswal Anuj Rawat Akash Singh Kartik Tyagi David Miller Oshane Thomas Anirudha Joshi Andrew Tye Tom Curran

