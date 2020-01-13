The Debate
The Debate
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler Bats For Turning Off Stump Mics Post Vernon Philander Abuse

Cricket News

Jos Buttler is one of England's biggest cricketers in the last decade. The wicketkeeper-batsman will be taking the field for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajasthan Royals

Last week, England batsman Jos Buttler was subjected to a lot of flak after he verbally abused Vernon Philander as the retiring South African batted for his team on the final day of the second Test. England and South Africa are currently level 1-1 in the four-match Test series with the next match beginning on January 16 at Port Elizabeth. Buttler has come out and apologised for his actions on the field.

Jos Buttler wants stump mic-use to be restricted

After Jos Buttler was caught using expletives against Vernon Philander on live television, the Rajasthan Royals player faced a lot of criticism for not upholding the spirit of the game. It has now been reported that the flashy batsman has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.

Talking to BBC Sport, Buttler apologised for his behaviour in the match and emphasised that the language does not represent the English team or the game of cricket. Buttler also added that Test cricket tends to get intense and players may say things that do not mean much after the end of the day's play.

Although the Englishman acknowledged that stump mics help in enhancing television viewership, they can create unnecessary controversy at times. Buttler's actions had polarised the cricket world with former England player Kevin Pietersen coming to his countryman's defence. Expert analyst Harsha Bhogle was on the other end of the spectrum that condemned Buttler's behaviour.

Will Rajasthan Royals pick up their second IPL trophy in IPL 2020?

Jos Buttler was retained by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 IPL Auctions along with their core members like Steve Smith, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. At the auctions, RR made big purchases like Robin Uthappa and David Miller. Here is their full squad ahead of IPL 2020.

  1. Steve Smith (captain)
  2. Ankit Rajpoot
  3. Ben Stokes
  4. Jofra Archer
  5. Jos Buttler
  6. Mahipal Lomror
  7. Manan Vohra
  8. Mayank Markande
  9. Rahul Tewatia
  10. Riyan Parag
  11. Sanju Samson
  12. Shashank Singh
  13. Shreyas Gopal
  14. Varun Aaron
  15. Robin Uthappa
  16. Jaydev Unadkat
  17. Yashasvi Jaiswal
  18. Anuj Rawat
  19. Akash Singh
  20. Kartik Tyagi
  21. David Miller
  22. Oshane Thomas
  23. Anirudha Joshi
  24. Andrew Tye
  25. Tom Curran

(Image Source: AP)

Published:
