IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Indulge In Wordplay Ft. Sanju Samson For Coronavirus Safety

IPL 2020 teams are making the most of their time away from practice amidst rising coronavirus fears. Most teams have been using their social media accounts to educate fans about all the ways that they can use to mitigate the spreading of the novel coronavirus. The BCCI currently has the IPL postponed to April 15 and many proposed schedules are in place to make the tournament happen.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals remind their fans to fight the Coronavirus

The administrator of the Rajasthan Royals Twitter account got a little crafty on Friday and used an acronym of Sanju Samson's first name to remind their fans of staying safe during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Here is the creative post.

S - Sanitize your hands 💦👏

A - Avoid social gatherings 🚫

N - No public transport 🚃 🚫

J - Just stay at home 🛋️

U - Use a mask 😷#StayAtHome & remember SANJU. 😎 #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/JnUuty8k4u — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 20, 2020

Fans were delighted with the creative post as well and received it well.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals practice affected after Coronavirus scare delays IPL

The Rajasthan Royals are among the few teams whose practice sessions were already in place before the IPL 2020 got postponed by the BCCI. Players like Sanju Samson were already training hard in the nets as the season approached. For the upcoming season, the Royals had traded off their skipper Ajinkya Rahane to the Delhi Capitals and Steve Smith would be leading the team full-time. The team will also be playing home to English superstars Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

Greetings 🤗

Laughter 😂

LOTS of batting 🔥



🎥 Just common things that happen when @IamSanjuSamson arrives at the camp. Watch on... #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 18, 2020

