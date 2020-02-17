IPL 2020 All-Star Match Scheduled For March 25 In Mumbai, Proceeds To Go To Charity

The schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been released. The tournament opener will see the defending champions Mumbai Indians take on their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium. The league phase will end on May 17. The cash-rich league will start just 11 days after India's home ODI series against South Africa which will end on March 18.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had announced an IPL 2020 All Star match last month. Ganguly had declared that the game with two teams from the pool of registered IPL cricketers to raise money for charity would be an annual affair going forward. According to a recent development, the match is set to be played on March 25 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, players from all the eight teams will feature in the IPL 2020 All Star match. According to reports, the two teams for the match are likely to be formed by combining players from four franchises. One team will have players from the franchise located in the north and east of India, i.e. Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. The other team will have players from the franchises in the south and west, i.e. Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

BCCI will send four Indian players for Asia XI vs World XI match

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also decided to send four Indian players for the upcoming Asia XI vs World XI fixtures. The two matches are set to be played in Bangladesh on March 18 and 21 in Dhaka. The apex cricketing body will also decide the name of the players and intimate the franchises.

IMAGE COURTESY: RCB, CSK, MI INSTAGRAM