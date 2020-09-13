IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore Coach Mike Hesson Sometimes Regrets Not Playing

Ahead of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Director of Cricket Mike Hesson, in a recent interview, said that he took up coaching at the very young age of 22 and admitted to sometimes regretting not being able to play when he sees flat wickets. Hesson was with Otago cricket originally for 15 years and after that took over as coach for Kenya’s cricket team but resigned after less than a year to become the head coach for the New Zealand Cricket team in 2012.

Read: IPL 2020: Jayant Yadav 'lucky To Be Acclimatised' To Bio-bubble Protocols In Mumbai

'Regrets Not Playing When...'

Hesson holds the title of New Zealand’s longest-serving coach. He led the Blackcaps to the final of the 2015 World Cup and parted ways with the team in 2018.

In an interview that was posted on Royal Challengers Bangalore’s official Twitter handle, Hesson stated that in the past he has had to deal with numerous injuries, but he also got an opportunity to become the director of cricket at a young age and absolutely loves that experience.

Considered one of the best man managers in the game, here’s everything you need to know about our Director of Cricket Operations, @CoachHesson. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/KNiLDRqyR1 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 12, 2020

Read: IPL 2020: After His Pyrotechnics With The Bat, Rohit Sharma Pulls Off A One-handed Stunner

Mike Hesson also stated that he loves coaching and it has allowed him to interact with players from different levels which, in turn, has allowed him to gain a lot of useful experience. While Hesson does miss playing when he sees flat wickets, he admitted that other than those times he is happy being a coach.

Speaking of his experience in India, the 45-year-old RCB coach said that he belives Indians ‘embrace’ all nations and added that he has always felt welcome in India. RCB faces SunRisers Hydrabad in the first match of IPL 2020 on September 21.

SunRisers Hyderabad To Push Youngsters In Squad

Sri Lankan bowling legend and SunRisers Hyderbad's coach Muttiah Muralitharan is looking forward to the side's first IPL 2020 match and has said youngsters in the squad will be given opportunities. Muralitharan in an interview said he was elated to be back on the cricket field after a seven-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Input Credit ANI)(Image Credit @GoatHesson/Twitter)

Read: IPL 2020: Market Experts Reveal Most Popular IPL Team Of All-time And It Is NOT MI

Read: IPL 2020: 'David Warner Is Captain, Has A Point To Prove To Australia', Says Aakash Chopra