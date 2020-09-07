IPL 2020: RCB Supporters Pick Most-awaited Match They Wish To Watch This Season

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 onwards. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council recently released an itinerary of the tournament, thus confirming the entire schedule for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the process. With less than two weeks left for the tournament, the franchise recently asked their fans and followers on social media to reveal their most-awaited match-up of the IPL 2020.

RCB’s interactive tweet for fans

With the schedule for the Dream11 IPL announced, which fixture are you most looking forward to, 12th Man Army? 🤩🤩#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/uTPe34F4yN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: From CSK MS Dhoni To RCB Virat Kohli, All You Need To Know About Each Team's Captain

IPL 2020: Fans give mixed responses to their most-awaited RCB match-up

On Monday, September 7, i.e. one day after the announcement of IPL 2020 schedule, the RCB franchise posed the interactive question for their fans and followers. Interestingly, there was no specific response as fans tweeted out names of other IPL 2020 franchises as per their own liking. While some people tweeted out the name of SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by citing RCB’s defeat to them in IPL 2016 final, most of them called for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a contest between these two teams makes for an entertaining South Indian derby.

Fans react to RCB’s interactive IPL 2020 tweet

With SRH... There is An old Revenge 💯🔥



SRH will be Rest In piece — ALʙɪɴ Rᴏɴ (@albinronvk) September 7, 2020

Also Read | Ex-IPL COO Discloses Real Story Behind MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli's Auction Before IPL 2008

Also Read | IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Amongst 50 Top Cricketers To Be Tested By BCCI And NADA

RCB squad for the IPL 2020

Virat Kohli is all set to reprise his role as RCB captain in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. He is currently in the UAE and is undergoing training sessions along with several of his RCB teammates like AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal. Here is a look at the entire RCB squad for the IPL 2020:

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa.

RCB schedule for IPL 2020

🚨 DREAM11 IPL 2020 Schedule 🚨



It’s time to #PlayBold, 12th Man Army! Our season begins on the 2️⃣1️⃣st of September against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai! 🤩🤩



Time to cheer....Aaaarrr....Ceeee....Beeee! 🥳#IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/UB0u1AL6yB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 6, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli Tweets About Dominating Fun Football Game With RCB Players In Dubai

Image source: IPLT20.COM