IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Amongst 50 Top Cricketers To Be Tested By BCCI And NADA

With the IPL 2020 tournament not far away, the BCCI has come up with its drug-testing plan in associatin with the National Anti-Doping Agency of India (NADA). To carry out its anti-doping operations, NADA will maintain a total of five Doping Control Stations in UAE during the course of the tournament. Each of the three venues is bound to be equipped with a Doping Control Station. The venues include Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, the remaining two Control Stations will be positioned at the ICC Academy in Dubai and the Zayed Cricket Stadium of Abu Dhabi, which have been designated as the training areas for the franchises. Navin Agarwal, the Director-General of NADA spoke to Times of India about how the tests are categorised as in-competition testing that is to be held only at the designated match venues. On the other hand, out-of-competition testing will exclusively be carried out at the training venues.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Shane Watson Reveals Reason Behind Picking CSK Over Rajasthan Royals

NADA plans to collect 50 samples

Throughout the IPL 2020, NADA's dope control officers aim to collect 50 samples of the players. The officers have also been briefed to carry out tests on some of the biggest cricketers of the country that include the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma along with various international cricketers. Testing someone like Virat Kohli who is the captain for the Indian team, would surely set a correct example for all the other players as well.

The officers have been instructed to collect urine tests of the players and if required, they also are permitted to collect the blood samples for the test.

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle Tests COVID-19 Negative After Usain Bolt's Party, Set To Play IPL 2020 In UAE

BCCI's security measures

The BCCI's anti-doping team will consist of five members each and will travel to UAE as per batches. The first team from the lot is set to travel to the UAE in the first week of September. The officials as per the new IPL 2020 guidelines will have to undergo the COVID-19 test twice.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 To Go Premier League Way With 'LED Walls' To Connect Fans With Players?

The BCCI's biggest tournament of the year is set to commence from September 19 and will go on till November 10. Along with NADA's tests, all the players and support staff will have to undergo tests for COVID-19 twice before joining their respective teams in the IPL 2020. The BCCI is leaving no stone unturned in order to ensure that there is no hindrance in any of the operations regarding the IPL 2020.

(Image Source: Virat Kohli's Instagram)

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Share Rohit Sharma's Travel Style File As Hitman Reaches UAE