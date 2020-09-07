Virat Kohli Tweets About Dominating Fun Football Game With RCB Players In Dubai

Royal Challengers Bangalore are up and running with their preparations for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Majority of the players of the RCB squad for the IPL 2020 are coming after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The players have got adequate time to get back into the groove ahead of the cash-rich league.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli uploads stills from RCB's football session

The Bangalore-based franchise are leaving no stone unturned as they begin the quest for their maiden IPL title. On Monday, Virat Kohli took to Twitter and shared a few pictures from their football session as they gear up for the IPL 2020. Cricketers often play football as part of their warm-up routine before they start with the actual training. Virat Kohli and co. were at it once again as they had a vigorous training session.

RCB have been one of the most popular teams in the IPL. Over the years, they have had some high-profile names like Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli within their ranks but they haven't quite achieved glory. RCB have reached the finals of the IPL on three occasions but haven't managed to get hold of the trophy.

RCB have always had a formidable batting line-up. However, it's their bowling that hasn't really been able to leave an impact in the tournament. Despite posting gigantic totals on the scoreboard, RCB have not managed to defend the total on several occasions. They are often criticized for their dismal bowling performances at the death. Besides Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB doesn't have a match-winning T20 bowler within their ranks besides Yuzvendra Chahal.

And despite not living up to expectations, RCB are always considered as favourites going into the tournament. Virat Kohli would look to right his wrongs from the past seasons and his performances along with AB de Villiers will be key in determining how far RCB go in the tournament. The IPL 2020 is set to start on September 19 and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening fixture on September 21 in Dubai.

RCB squad for the IPL 2020

Virat Kohli (Captain), Parthiv Patel (Wicket-keeper), AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande

