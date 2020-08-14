IPL 2020: CSK's Highest 5 Run-getters Of All-time Ft. MS Dhoni

The IPL 2020 is all set to commence in the UAE from September 19 and will go on till November 10. The 13th edition of the tournament was originally slated to start on March 29 but the cash-rich league was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. As the IPL 2020's fate is getting clearer by the day, the franchises are leaving no stone unturned to prepare themselves for the tournament.

ALSO READ | IPL dates: IPL 2020 not to have white-ball Australia, England players arrive in the UAE before Sep 17

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful franchises in the IPL with three titles to their name. They are the only team in the history of the tournament who have made it to the playoffs in every season they have been a part of. CSK is also the only team in the IPL who have managed to defend their title. Over the years, CSK have had some brilliant players who have contributed to their success immensely. Let's take a look at CSK's top 5 highest run-getters of all-time.

1. Suresh Raina - Matches: 164, Runs: 4,527

Suresh Raina has been CSK's batting mainstay since the inception of the IPL in 2008. The southpaw has consistently scored runs for CSK and has been one of the major reasons behind the success in the cash-rich league. Suresh Raina has scored 4,527 runs for CSK in 164 matches at an average of 33.28 and a solid strike-rate of over 137. Suresh Raina has also scored 32 half-centuries and one century for CSK in the IPL.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: KXIP batsman Karun Nair beats COVID-19, set to travel with team to UAE soon for IPL 2020

2. MS Dhoni - Matches: 160, Runs: 3,858

MS Dhoni has been the most important member of the Chennai outfit. The right-hander has captained the franchise since 2008 with panache. He has guided them to three IPL titles and is the only captain to defend the IPL title. Besides his influential leadership, MS Dhoni has been a prolific batsman who has consistently scored runs.

The three-time IPL winning captain has changed several matches on his own with his terrific hitting. He has scored 3,858 runs for CSK in 160 appearances at a stunning average of 44.34 and an exceptional strike-rate of over 140. He is also the Indian player with the most number of 'Man of the Match' awards (17) in the history of IPL.

3. Michael Hussey - Matches: 50, Runs: 1,768

Michael Hussey represented CSK from 2008-15 barring 2014, when he played for the Mumbai Indians. During his time with the Men in Yellow, Hussey was always amongst the runs. His breakthrough season in the IPL came in 2013 when he scored a massive 733 runs and won the Orange Cap. The southpaw played 50 matches for CSK and scored 1,768 runs at an average of 42.09 and strike rate of over 123. The Australian international also scored 13 fifties and one century for CSK.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni takes coronavirus test on Wednesday in Ranchi ahead of IPL 2020 training camp

4. Murali Vijay - Matches: 67, Runs: 1,676

Murali Vijay was a part of CSK from 2009-13 before he played for Delhi Capitals (2014) and Kings XI Punjab (2015-17). The Tamil Nadu lad once again returned to his home franchise in 2018 and will represent CSK in the upcoming IPL 2020. Murali Vijay played 67 matches and amassed 1,676 runs for CSK. He has also scored seven fifties and one century for the yellow brigade.

5. Faf du Plessis - Matches: 63, Runs: 1,639

Faf du Plessis has been a part of CSK since 2012. He is also a part of MS Dhoni's think-tank because of the experience he has had leading South Africa. Faf du Plessis has consistently scored runs for the Chennai-based franchise. The South African international has adapted his batting position according to the needs of the team.

du Plessis has represented CSK in 63 matches and scored 1,639 runs for them at an average of 31.51 and strike rate of over 126. He has also scored 10 fifties for the Men in Yellow with a highest score of 96.

ALSO READ | IPL dates: Aakash Chopra picks CSK over MI, KKR as IPL 2020's bowling attack to watch out for

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI