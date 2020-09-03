IPL 2020: Virat Kohli-led RCB Name Indian Brand As New Official 'mask Partner'

Gone are the days of wearing your team's jerseys and caps to showcase your pride. In 2020, team spirit comes in the form of face masks. In a move tailor-made for the present situation, RCB have announced a partnership with high-end mask company EUME for IPL 2020. In light of the social distancing measures set by the BCCI, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore will step onto the field in personalised RCB masks by the popular lifestyle company, EUME. The brand will also be extending its services to the entire auxiliary staff.

IPL 2020: RCB ink deal with EUME for range of branded face masks

EUME is renowned for its patented massager backpacks all around the world. The company created a line of high-quality facemasks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, called the Protect+ line, which launched in early 2020. They are already the official mask partners of the Chennai Super Kings, which will make their aesthetic and essential product a mainstay of the IPL 2020. Hoping to encourage mask usage, the brand has also unveiled a special line of limited edition masks, giving RCB fans the chance to mask up like their captain, Virat Kohli. RCB Chairman Sanjeev Churiwala confirmed that the masks have been cleared by the team's doctors.

RCB senior bowler Umesh Yadav spotted sporting a custom made EUME mask

EUME's Founder and Director, Naina Parekh made a statement regarding the partnership, saying: "We are honoured to associate with Royal Challengers Bangalore and are delighted that our high-grade masks will contribute significantly to the sports during the on-going pandemic. Our masks are armed with 4 ply shields that make it pollution, dust, and bacteria-resistant while also keeping it easy to wear for outdoor activities.” Starting on September 19, Kohli and co will be looking to score their first-ever IPL win.

RCB squad for IPL

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Kane Richardson, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Image Courtesy: RCB Twitter