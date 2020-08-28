IPL 2020: RCB Rope In Indian Company Max Life Insurance As Official Partner

The Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are considered as one of the strongest brands in the Indian Premier League. With their skipper and a list of high-profile players such as AB De Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch and many more, the Bangalore-based franchise brings considerable value and exposure on board for their sponsors. Given their pull, Virat Kohli's RCB have managed to land another big-name sponsor for the IPL.

Indian insurance company, Max Life Insurance, has come on board as a sponsor for the franchise in IPL 2020 to capitalise on RCB's strong brand value and popularity. The company will act as an official insurance partner for the team. The insurance company was also one of the sponsors for RCB in the previous season and announced the extension of their partnership with the team for the second year on the trot.

Max Life CEO Prashant Tripathi had stated during their collaboration with RCB that their aim is to reach out to the youth of the country with this partnership. Their campaign, during their first year of collaboration, revolved around the risk of fatal injuries that a cricketer can sustain and the risks associated outside the ground. They also launched an ad campaign featuring players from RCB.

RCB unveil kit for IPL 2020

On Twitter, the Bangalore-based franchise posted a picture with Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal donning their signature red and black jersey for the new season. Muthoot Fincorp is the title sponsor for the RCB side. Other sponsors for the team include Mobile Premier League (MPL), Myntra, Jio, and Poco.

RCB touch down in Dubai ahead of IPL 2020 season

The team is leaving no stones unturned in their preparations for IPL 2020. RCB's Instagram handle regularly shares several insights on the team. From video conferencing to a revised personalised training approach, the management is ensuring the players are ready for the mega-event.

IPL 2020 dates announced

The tournament is scheduled to commence from September 19 and will stretch till November 10. Considering the ongoing pandemic, IPL 2020 will be held in the UAE behind closed doors. All franchises will have to comply with the stringent guidelines and the SOPs provided by the BCCI to ensure the event is organised smoothly.

Image Courtesy: Max Life, RCB Twitter