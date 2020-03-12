IPL 2020: RCB Star Shivam Dube Credits Rahul Dravid For Finding Spot At At No. 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Shivam Dube's stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be crucial to his chances of making it to the T20 World Cup squad after Hardik Pandya made a comeback to the Indian side for the South Africa series. Following Pandya's arrival, Dube did not find a place in the squad for the three-match series. Hardik Pandya returned to international cricket for the first time since undergoing back surgery in October 2019.

Also Read: IPL 2020, India Vs South Africa ODIs Likely To Be Held Behind Closed Doors: Report

IPL 2020: RCB star Shivam Dube credits Rahul Dravid for his success at No 3

RCB star Shivam Dube made his international debut in a T20I against Bangladesh and has gone onto play 13 T20Is for Team India. His best display was his match-winning knock against West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, where he scored a 30-ball 54 in the second T20I. He played his best knock while being promoted to No. 3 in the batting order. Shivam Dube, in his recent interview with a leading cricket website, recalled how Rahul Dravid, the former India captain always encouraged him to be a No. 4 batsman.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Claims RCB Will Win IPL In Reply To '13 Kya Hoga Kohliya', Watch

Speaking about the same, Shivam Dube said that Rahul Dravid always encouraged him and told him that he can be a No. 4 batsman. In the interview, he also said that he always believed that he can bat at No. 4 but when someone like Rahul Dravid told him that he can be someone who can bat at No. 4 and also bowl 10 overs, it increased his faith which helped me.

Also Read:IPL 2020: RCB Fan Prefers Praying In Temple For Team To Win Over Girlfriend Or Job; Watch



IPL cancelled news: IPL 2020 likely to be played behind closed doors says Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju revealed that the guidelines of mass gatherings have been overseen by a group of ministers formed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rijiju added that all international events in India have been cancelled but the sports federations are told to comply with the guidelines issued by the health ministry. Talking about IPL 2020, Kiren Rijiju indicated that fans are unlikely to be allowed entry to the stadiums. However, he added that IPL 2020 will not be cancelled and but will make sure there is no mass gathering.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh Offends Fans After Criticising RCB Spinner Washington Sundar