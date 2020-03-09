IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Claims RCB Will Win IPL In Reply To '13 Kya Hoga Kohliya', Watch

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) kicks off on March 29 with Mumbai Indians hosting Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Whereas, Team India captain Virat Kohli will lead his Royal Challengers Bangalore side in their first game as per the IPL 2020 schedule against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31, 2020. With less than three weeks for IPL 2020 to kick off, the broadcasters are building up the excitement with commercials which have featured Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli would hope his RCB team 2020 breaks IPL trophy drought

Royal Challengers Bangalore have been perennial underachievers in the history of the IPL and Virat Kohli would hope that his RCB team 2020 can break the duck and lift their first title in the upcoming IPL 2020. RCB is one of the only three franchises yet to lift the IPL trophy and are constantly ridiculed for their lack of success despite boasting of a bunch of superstars like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The RCB team 2020 did well in the IPL 2020 Auctions and would hope that their investment translates into success as they enter the tournament as one of the favourites for the title.

RCB team 2020: Virat Kohli claims RCB will lift IPL 2020 title in latest commercial

In the commercial, Virat Kohli could be seen questioning a man who mistakenly plays a video in which a man says ’13 Kya Hoga Kohliya’. Wearing a newsboy cap and long coat, Kohli hilariously pulled the man towards himself before saying: “Vivo IPL 13 Mera Hoga re”. The Royal Challengers captain also promised something new will happen this season which hasn’t happened till now.

WATCH: Virat Kohli claims IPL 2020 title will be his

And so the 👑 joins the banter...😎@imVkohli and @RCBTweets are set to take the #VIVOIPL by storm this year!



Catch all the action, March 29 onwards, LIVE on @StarSportsIndia & Hotstar.📺 #KhelBolega pic.twitter.com/fweGOvRLAN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2020

