Rohit Sharma: Batsman's Response To Kieron Pollard Unfollowing Him On Twitter Stuns Fans

West Indies ODI and T20I captain Kieron Pollard, who is currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, left cricket fans confused on Wednesday after unfollowing his Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Twitter ahead of the India-West Indies series.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Left In Splits Over Harbhajan Singh's Latest Instagram Post

Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard at Mumbai Indians

Kieron Pollard and Rohit Sharma have been buddies both and off the pitch since they joined Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians (MI). They have lifted the IPL trophy four times have been one of the most dominating and consistent T20 teams other than MS Dhoni-led CSK in the tournament. It was until recently, the West Indian captain unfriended Team India vice-captain on Twitter. However, what was even more startling was Rohit's reply to the same.

Recently, Pollard had led the West Indies side against Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series. The Caribbean side though lost the series 1-2. Rohit is currently gearing up for India’s second Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The upcoming Test will be India’s maiden day-night match. Their home T20I series against West Indies starts on December 6.

Also Read: IND Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And Other Updates

India and West Indies will play three Twenty20 Internationals and three one-day internationals with the series-opening first T20I in Mumbai on December 6 followed by matches in Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad on December 8 and 11 respectively. The ODI series gets underway on December 15 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Visakhapatnam and Cuttack will host the second and third ODIs on December 18 and 22.

Also Read: India Vs Bangladesh D/N Test: Special Gold Coins Unveiled To Mark The Historic Occasion

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians squad

With the IPL auction for the 2020 season just around the corner, Mumbai Indians announced their list of released and retained players on November 15. The defending champions have retained the core squad that helped them win a record fourth IPL title last season. The upcoming T20I series will also be a great opportunity for the franchise to select Indian or West Indian players who perform exceptionally well.

Also Read: Kieron Pollard Outsmarts Umpire, Makes No Ball A Dead Ball Vs Afghans