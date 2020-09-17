IPL 2020: RCB To Wear Jerseys As Tribute To COVID Warriors 'winning Battle Of Humanity'

As IPL 2020 is all set to begin in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be wearing the jersey paying tributes to the COVID warriors throughout the 13th edition of the tournament. Commemorating the frontline fighters of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Virak Kohli-led team will don the jersey with written ‘My COVID heroes’ written on the back on both training sessions as well as the tournament matches that will be starting from September 19 till November 10.

The matches are scheduled to take place across three venues, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah while the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to tighten its grip across the globe. RCB will also be supporting the GiveIndia Foundation by donating the proceeds from the auction of the revamped jerseys that will be worn in the first match of the season in the light of the global health crisis. Moreover, enhancing their work towards the cause, the team has revealed that it would highlight the inspirational stories of the ‘COVID heroes’ throughout the IPL 2020 on their official social media accounts to inspire millions of fans worldwide.

RCB said in an official press release, “We are living in a new normal and the idea of Heroes in the field has got redefined in the past six months as regular people have transformed themselves into selfless frontline warriors who are winning the battle of humanity. During IPL season 13, Royal Challengers Bangalore would be paying tribute to these Real Challengers through #MyCovidHeroes initiatives.”

Read - IPL 2020: Jayawardene 'confident' About Mumbai Indians' Bowlers, Pandya To Play 'big Part'

Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni To Endorse THIS Top Mobile Brand Through The #BeTheInfinite Campaign

Churiwala said RCB stands for ‘playing bold’

During the launch of the jersey paying tribute to COVID warriors, the RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala noted that the entire team is known for ‘playing bold’ irrespective of the adversities. And in the wake of the current situation of a pandemic, he noted that the frontline fighters and essential workers are ‘embodying’ the same purpose in their tireless efforts for the greater good’ and ensuring the safety of many others. The RCB captain, Virat Kohli also recalled having goosebumps on hearing inspirational stories about the ‘heroes’ amid the outbreak and called them “real challengers” who have made the nation proud.

Virat Kohli, Captain, RCB said, “In the past few months, whenever I heard the stories of the COVID Heroes it has given me literal goosebumps. These real challenges have made the country proud and inspired all of us to be more persistent and dedicated to our efforts to build a better tomorrow. I am truly proud to wear RCB’s “My COVID Heroes” jersey as a sign of solidarity and gratitude to everyone who is right now going the extra mile to support the community at large. They have batted day and night and fought on the field, and I am honoured to call them my heroes.”

Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman, RCB said, “Royal Challengers Bangalore has always stood for playing bold in the face of adversities, and we believe that right now these COVID Heroes are embodying this purpose by relentlessly fighting for the greater good. Humanity is going to be grateful to them for many generations to come and through this campaign, we wanted to be among the first to pay tribute to their challenger spirit both on and off the field.”

The RCB team will proudly don a tribute jersey with the message “My Covid Heroes” both during training and matches for the entire tournament. More on this here. 👇🏻https://t.co/U6dMwfalvS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 17, 2020

Read - IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians Launch Interactive Platforms For Fan Engagement

Read - IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Says Intensity Of RCB Won't Drop 'just Because There Is No Crowd'



