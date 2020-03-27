IPL 2020: Royals Star Jofra Archer Revels In Playing 'Call Of Duty' During Self-isolation

In an insightful column for the Daily Mail UK, England pace bowler Jofra Archer recently wrote about the routine he follows while the world stands still due to the coronavirus pandemic. Archer had been suffering from an elbow injury and was sent back for rehabilitation in middle of the England tour of South Africa. There was a lot of talk around Archer's comeback which, could or could not, line up with the Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2020 campaign.

Jofra Archer reflects on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Writing candidly in the column, Archer reflected on the winter gone by and how things have changed so suddenly because of the coronavirus pandemic. Archer talked about his injury and how he spent some time in Barbados along with his family. The pacer then mentioned how his mother was worried about him returning to the UK due to the prevalent media coverage of the novel coronavirus. Archer reflected on the social impact of the lockdown in UK and how he notices people practicing social distancing and not unneccesarily hoarding essential supplies.

Jofra Archer reveals simple schedule ahead of IPL 2020

Jofra Archer then talked about his simple schedule which consists him of doing shuttle runs at Brighton Rugby Club, for which he has special permission. Archer does these work outs with his England teammate Chris Jordan, who lives very near to his house. Archer also revealed how he has spent a lot of time playing the video game Call of Duty on Xbox with his England teammates, especially Tom Curran. The pacer also revealed the ab exercises that he has been doing at home. Archer expressed his gratefulness as he had to not plan the schedule for the upcoming English summer, which may end up being entirely scrapped because of COVID-19.

IPL postponed: Will the Rajasthan Royals win their second IPL?

Jofra Archer's recovery was heavily critical to the Rajasthan Royals and their IPL 2020 campaign. But the global outbreak of coronavirus has currently put all sports on hold and the BCCI got the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15. The IPL 2020 may still not end up happening as the coronavirus infection trends in the country have not been slowing down. The BCCI is yet to take its decision on the future of IPL 2020.

