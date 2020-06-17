IPL 2020 Should Be Hosted By Sri Lanka In September Due To India Monsoons: Sunil Gavaskar

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) which was supposed to start from March 29 was postponed to April 15 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, with the situation not improving, the IPL 2020 was postponed indefinitely. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about the commencement of the IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly the sole reason why I played 100 Tests, backed me the most: Harbhajan Singh

Sunil Gavaskar offers alternative to stage IPL 2020

Cricketing pundits have had their say on the fate of the tournament by offering alternatives on when the IPL 2020 can be staged. Now, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has reckoned that IPL 2020 should be played in Sri Lanka in September even if the T20 World Cup goes ahead as per schedule in October-November. The original 'Little Master' has said that instead of playing customary double-headers, the tournament could be played with one-legged matches.

ALSO READ | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly replaced by Ehsan Mani as favourite to become next ICC chairman: Report

The T20 World Cup is slated to be played in Australia from October 18 to November 19. But, according to a few reports, the marquee event could be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Australian government has recently allowed up to 10,000 spectators in stadiums from June which has given a new lifeline to Australia in terms of hosting the event as planned. The ICC will take the final call on the tournament next month.

While speaking to Aaj Tak, Sunil Gavaskar said that if the ICC believes that the World T20 can happen, then having the IPL 2020 looks difficult because it could only be held if the T20 World Cup is postponed. Sunil Gavaskar added, however, after the announcement of opening the stadiums for fans, the IPL 2020 in October looks difficult.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly's latest IPL 2020 update makes fans want to help BCCI in organizing it

Sunil Gavaskar further said that in September, one can't have the IPL in India due to the monsoon season. That's why staging a truncated version of IPL in Sri Lanka could be a viable option. He added that if the tournaments start in early September with teams playing each other once instead of double-headers there can be a possibility of IPL 2020. Sri Lanka Cricket as well as the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) have shown interest in conducting the IPL 2020 this year. South Africa had hosted the second IPL in 2009, and the first half of the 2014 season took place in the UAE.

Recent reports have suggested that the BCCI is keen on hosting the IPL from September 26 to November 8 in Bengaluru and Chennai primarily indeed due to the possibility of monsoons and increasing COVID-19 cases in other parts of the country.

ALSO READ | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly mentions Yuvraj Singh while giving golden leadership advice to youngsters

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI TWITTER