Sourav Ganguly Mentions Yuvraj Singh While Giving Golden Leadership Advice To Youngsters

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian captains of all time. The legendary batsman still continues to serve Indian cricket as he is currently the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to impact international cricketing activities, Sourav Ganguly recently shared his experiences and lessons through a Live class on Unacademy where he also spoke about some of the key qualities of a leader.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Shares Throwback Snap Of His Debut In Indian Colours with Rahul Dravid

Sourav Ganguly imparts advice on leadership

In the live interaction, Sourav Ganguly spoke in details about how a leader should be able to focus on natural talent in order to take the best out of any player. The BCCI President also said that adaptability is one of the key aspects of a good leader while citing the example of his former teammates Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh. Ganguly said that as a captain, he cannot expect Rahul Dravid to perform like Yuvraj Singh and vice versa.

Harbhajan Singh’s praise for his former captain Sourav Ganguly

Apart from his batting talents and leadership skills, Sourav Ganguly is also known for having a sharp cricketing brain. During his captaincy tenure, the Indian team saw the rise of legendary figures like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and several others. For his contribution towards Indian cricket, Sourav Ganguly has earned many words of admiration from his subordinates throughout the years.

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on many occasions has stated “You will always be my captain” in reference to Sourav Ganguly. It is famously noted that a young Harbhajan Singh was chosen in the Indian team for the 2001 home Test series against Australia because the then captain fought for his selection and convinced him not to shift to Canada where he planned to drive trucks after his father's demise in 2000. The selection reaped rich dividends as Harbhajan Singh went on to claim 32 wickets in India’s 2-1 series win.

Also Read | BCCI Pays Tribute To Rahul Dravid With A Throwback To One Of His Monumental ODI Knocks

Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag credit their careers to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

2011 World Cup hero Yuvraj Singh went even ahead by claiming that he would “die for a captain like him (Sourav Ganguly)”. Yuvraj Singh was one of India’s most vital members in limited-overs during the Ganguly era. It is reported that he was fast-tracked by Ganguly into the Indian team after the 2000 Under-19 World Cup.

Virender Sehwag also once said that Sourav Ganguly used to back his players all the time. He credited the current BCCI President for his success and said he “had the protection of the captain” while playing. Meanwhile, India’s 2002 NatWest Series hero Mohammad Kaif, who debuted under Ganguly, also described him as the “best Indian captain” who has led his country to several glories.

Also Read | Nitish Rana Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Made His Mumbai Indians Stint Memorable

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Responds To Yuvraj Singh's 'Keep It Up' Challenge In Unique Style: Watch