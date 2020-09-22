Devdutt Padikkal Has Special Message For Bangalore Fans After Win Vs Hyderabad: Watch

The Match 3 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 saw Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs to kick off the tournament on a winning note. The star of the exciting contest was youngster Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed a scintillating half-century and laid the foundation for his side, to post a huge total. The Devdutt Padikkal Dream11 IPL debut was a memorable one as he scored 56 off 42 balls with eight fours.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal thanks Bangalore fans for their support

Devdutt Padikkal, who opened the innings alongside Aaron Finch, started playing aggressive cricket from word go. The southpaw displayed an array of shots in his innings and gave a glimpse of his brilliant strokeplay. The Padikkal Dream11 IPL debut saw the batsman scoring his first fifty in the Dream11 IPL 2020. After his wicket, AB de Villiers took matters in his hands and took on Hyderabad bowlers as he reached his half-century in no time.

Courtesy the Padikkal fifty vs Hyderabad and AB de Villiers late blitz, Bangalore posted 163/5 in 20 overs. In response, Hyderbad lost skipper David Warner early due to an unfortunate run out at the non-striker's end. Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey steadied the ship with a 71-run partnership but the latter lost his wicket trying to up the ante, which put Bairstow under pressure.

With the required run rate mounting up, Bairstow started playing aggressively, which led to his dismissal. From there, everything went downhill for the Men in Orange as their middle-order succumbed to the pressure put on by Bangalore bowlers and they were eventually bowled out for 153.

Yuzvendra Chahal was the chief destructor who bagged three important wickets of Pandey, Bairstow and Vijay Shankar. Courtesy of the Devdutt Padikkal fifty vs Hyderabad and the Yuzvendra Chahal 3 wickets vs Hyderabad performances, Bangalore managed to get off to a winning start. After the game, Devdutt Padikkal was being interviewed by Yuzvendra Chahal when the southpaw sent out a message to Bangalore fans in Kannada.

The video was posted by the Dream11 IPL 2020 Twitter handle on their page. In the video, Devdutt Pakikkal could be seen speaking in Kannada as he seemed ecstatic after his team's win in the southern derby. Devdutt Padikkal thanked Bangalore fans for their support and urged them to keep supporting them the same way. He was also confident that they will win more games.

For all you @RCBTweets fans out there, here's a message from Devdutt Padikkal in Kannada.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/7RYGPT0Zcg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 22, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE TWITTER