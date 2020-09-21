Who Is Devdutt Padikkal? Batsman Blunts Hyderabad Bowlers With Dream11 IPL Fifty On Debut

David Warner’s Hyderabad won the toss and opted to field first against the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side in the third match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Monday, September 21, Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal arrived at the crease for Bangalore with the latter making his Dream11 IPL debut. In his maiden outing itself, Padikkal impressed one-and-all with a superlative fifty, as he even outscored his dynamic Australian batting partner at the other end.

Hyderabad vs Bangalore live updates: Details about Devdutt Padikkal fifty vs Hyderabad

Playing his first-ever Dream11 IPL match, Devdutt Padikkal opened the innings for Bangalore and dictated terms with a strong Hyderabad bowling unit from the second over of the match itself. He raced to 37 runs off just 26 balls at the end of powerplay to help his side raise a fifty-plus opening stand. His juggernaut continued thereafter as he brought up his maiden half-century off just his 36th delivery.

The Devdutt Padikkal fifty vs Hyderabad was filled with elegant drives and courageous pulls as he effortlessly smashed Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma and others. His knock was filled with eight boundaries before Hyderabad’s Vijay Shankar disturbed his leg stump for 56. Devdutt Padikkal’s innings came from just 42 balls and he maintained a strike-rate of 133.33.

Devdutt Padikkal fifty vs Hyderabad, watch video

How's that for a maiden IPL FIFTY!



Devdutt Padikkal brings up his half-century off 36 deliveries.



Live - https://t.co/iJSJnKDLto #Dream11IPL #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/smZDH0acDe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 21, 2020

Mitchell Marsh injury and other Hyderabad vs Bangalore live updates

After the Devdutt Padikkal fifty vs Hyderabad, both he and Aaron Finch lost their wickets a while later. Earlier, Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh left the field due to an injury before even completing his first over with the ball. At the time of publication, Bangalore reached 130-3 after 16.4 overs with Shivam Dube and AB de Villiers batting at the crease.

Devdutt Padikkal fifty vs Hyderabad: Who is Devdutt Padikkal?

Devdutt Padikkal is a 20-year-old batting prodigy who plays Karnataka in the Indian domestic circuit. He was brought in by Bangalore for the 2019 season but was not selected in their playing XI throughout the tournament. Later in 2019, Devdutt Padikkal shone with the bat by ending up as the leading run-scorers in both, the 2019’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Incidentally, Padikkal also hit a fifty on his List A and T20 debuts respectively.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore squad 2020

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn and Adam Zampa.

Image source: IPL Twitter