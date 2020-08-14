KXIP's Glenn Maxwell Picks Ex-teammate Mohit Sharma Over Lasith Malinga In All-time IPL XI

There has been no cricketing action in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly five months now. Cricketers are currently spending time with their families as action slowly resumes across the world. While some cricketers like David Warner have resorted to social media to keep themselves entertained, others have been busy choosing their all-time IPL teams.

IPL 2020: Glenn Maxwell picks all-time IPL XI, snubs Lasith Malinga for Mohit Sharma

The latest to join this bandwagon is Australia cricketer, Glenn Maxwell. While speaking to Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz, Glenn Maxwell picked his all-time IPL XI. The explosive Australian batsman picked SRH skipper David Warner and RCB captain Virat Kohli as the openers of his team. Both Warner and Kohli are two of the most attacking batsman in the league who have been consistent for their franchises.

The next two spots were grabbed by CSK's batting mainstay Suresh Raina and RCB's AB de Villiers. Raina and de Villiers have the ability to up the ante when required and can change the game on its head. Glenn Maxwell picked himself and KKR's Andre Russell as the two all-rounders of the team while he chose CSK skipper MS Dhoni as his team's wicketkeeper-batsman.

The KXIP star went with a solitary spinner in the form of Harbhajan Singh. The pace department of Glenn Maxwell's all-time IPL XI was formed by SRH's Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Delhi Capitals' Mohit Sharma. Glenn Maxwell snubbed Mumbai Indians' star Lasith Malinga and chose his former teammate Mohit Sharma over the Sri Lankan veteran. This came as a surprise because Lasith Malinga is the highest wicket-taker in the league's history and one of the most consistent bowlers.

Glenn Maxwell’s all-time IPL XI: David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Suresh Raina, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Mohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Glenn Maxwell, who represented KXIP in the past, was bought by the franchise once again during the IPL 2020 auctions for a whopping ₹10.75 crore. The Australian became the second-most expensive player at IPL 2020 auctions behind countrymate Pat Cummins. Glenn Maxwell is set to play for KXIP under KL Rahul in the upcoming IPL 2020, which is scheduled to start from September 19. The 31-year-old's form will be key in determining how far the KXIP go in the tournament.

IMAGE COURTESY: IPLT20 TWITTER