David Warner Posts Adorable Picture Of Daughters 'raiding His Wardrobe' In His Absence

With the IPL 2020 being just around the corner, fans are waiting to witness the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner's explosive batting in the tournament. There is not much time before Warner returns into the orange and black jersey but he will have to don his national colours before that. Presently, in England, the southpaw will be raging to make a mark in the 3-match ODI and T20I series against the hosts.

England vs Australia 2020: David Warner misses his family after arriving in England

It is not known if the Aussie opener is going to travel along with his wife and three daughters to the UAE. However on Monday, while being alone for a day, he posted on Instagram an adorable photo of his daughters who were raiding his wardrobe in his absence. The two daughters were seen posing happily in the SRH captain's clothes which needless to say looked a little too oversized for them.

During the lockdown, David Warne's presence on social media grew by leaps and bounds. Several TikTok videos of the SRH captain had got viral where he was seen dancing to Hindi songs and reciting Telegu dialogues from movies. His daughters and wife too did not shy away from being a part of his fun and playful videos.

David Warner returns as SRH captain

Prior to the launch of the IPL 2020, which was previously slated to commence on March 29 this year, David Warner was appointed the captain again for the SRH side. Under him, SRH had claimed their first IPL title in 2016. However in 2018, after David Warner's suspension due to the Sandpapergate, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson took over the charge of the unit.

Warner had very recently expressed his gratitude of being able to lead the SRH side again for the IPL 2020 after the controversy. The Aussie opener had stated despite not having a "c" besides his name in the last season, he still considered him as a leader. David Warner believes that every team member is a leader in their own right.

England vs Australia 2020 series

Australia will travel to England with a 21-member squad where the team will be stationed at Southampton and will be kept under a biosecurity bubble. David Warner is slated to feature for the England vs Australia 2020 series which includes a 3-match ODI and T20 series that is set to commence from September 4. After that, Warner will travel to UAE for the IPL 2020 where he will lead the SRH squad in their pursuit of clamming their second title.

(Image source: David Warner's Instagram)

