IPL 2020 Star Rahul Tewatia Congratulated By Fans After Getting Engaged; See Pictures

Rahul Tewatia was successful in carving a niche for himself in the star-studded Rajasthan Royals line-up. The player received immense appreciation from all corners, especially for his exploits with the bat. The 27-year-year old is once again in the news, but this time around, it is for his personal life. Minutes after the dynamic cricketer announced his engagement with Riddhi Pannu, his social media account was flooded with congratulatory messages.

Rahul Tewatia engagement: All-rounder gets engaged to Riddhi Pannu

The cricketer took to his Instagram account to share pictures from his engagement ceremony. The newly -engaged couple looked adorable together and netizens also gave the pair a big thumbs up. The function was attended by the close friends and family members of the player, and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana was also present there on the big day, alongside his wife Saachi Marwah Rana.

Rahul Tewatia engagement: Fans congratulate the rising cricketing star

Badhai ho Tewatia Sahab! IPL 2020 will be remembered for King Tewatia! — Avinash Jha (@Avinash_GIM) February 4, 2021

Apko dampati jeevan m bhut sari khusiyan mile — SAURAV YADAV SUNHIYA (@SAURAVYADAV8954) February 4, 2021

Waah bhaiyya full engagement baaji



Full congratulations baaji 🥳🥳🥳🙌 — VnnY (@a_humanoid_) February 4, 2021

Congratulations champ ❤❤ — Madhukar Monu (@madhukarmonu_77) February 4, 2021

What was the Rahul Tewatia IPL 2020 price?

Rahul Tewatia, with his swashbuckling batting abilities, shifted the momentum towards his side on several occasions in the IPL last year. The player also was paid handsomely by the Rajasthan Royals for his services. The cricketer pocketed ₹3 crore for his stint with the Rajasthan Royals in the 13th season of the cash-rich league. Moreover, the franchise has also retained him ahead of the upcoming auction and he is expected to play a major role for them in the upcoming edition as well.

Rahul Tewatia 5 sixes vs Sheldon Cottrell

The left-handed batsman left a deep impression on the fans after his heroic knock against the Punjab side in the previous season of the IPL. Rajasthan did the unthinkable as they pulled off a famous win over Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the ninth match of the competition. Chasing a mammoth total of 224, the former champions got over the finish line by four wickets and four balls to spare.

The player received flak for his slow start early in the chase and was batting at 8 runs after facing 19 deliveries at one point in time. However, the talented youngster made a thumping comeback and took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners with his exceptional power-hitting. Tewatia smashed Sheldon Cottrell for 4 back-to-back sixes to bring his side back into the contest. He missed the penultimate ball of the over, but once again smacked stunning six on the final ball.

