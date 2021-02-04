Sachin Tendulkar Wins Highest Indian Civilian Award 'Bharat Ratna' On Feb 4, 2014: WATCH

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. The Master Blaster is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. He created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career. For more than two decades, Tendulkar remained the backbone of the Indian cricket team and the face and pride of cricket in India.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar scores epic 114 against Australia in Perth on February 3, 1992: WATCH

On this day in 2014, Sachin Tendulkar was conferred 'Bharat Ratna'

A gentleman on and off the field, Sachin Tendulkar rescued the Indian team from inevitable defeats on numerous occasions and collected a multitude of awards for his contributions towards Indian cricket. Amongst all his glory and accomplishments, his biggest individual achievement remains ‘Bharat Ratna’, India’s highest civilian honour which he received on this day in 2014.

On February 4, 2014, Tendulkar was conferred the Bharat Ratna by the then President of India, the late Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan's Durbar Hall. The Tendulkar Bharat Ratna win made the cricketer the first sportsperson, as well as, the youngest person to receive the prestigious award.

With Sachin Tendulkar completing seven years since winning the coveted Bharat Ratna, fans started trending the legendary batsman's name on Twitter. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded Tendulkar for becoming the first sportsperson to win the award. Here's a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar uses Indian team's Gabba win to give inspiring life lesson on Twitter

Today in 2014 @sachin_rt Became the 1st sportsperson & Youngest to receive INDIA's Highest Civilian Award #BharatRatna.🎖️ He Dedicate This Award to all mothers in India. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cWetzFK0M5 — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳 Fan Club 🇮🇳 (@CrickeTendulkar) February 4, 2021

Mr. Sachin Tendulkar-The Youngest & the #FirstSportsperson to conferred with #BharatRatna on this day! Wish you all the success for your future endeavours & May you continue to achieve new scales of success in your life as always! GBY!😊🙏 #SachinTendulkar @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/rD3oDgGZ2m — Astrologer Dr Prem Sharma (@premastrologer) February 4, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar centuries and stats

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in his international career are something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

Sachin Tendulkar awards

The list of Sachin Tendulkar awards is endless. In 1994, he received the Arjuna Award for his achievements in cricket. At only 21 years of age, he was the youngest recipient at the time for this honour. Three years later, the Indian government once again recognised Tendulkar’s excellence in sports by honouring him with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, which is also the country’s highest sporting honour any Indian athlete could achieve. On the backdrop of 1999’s ICC Cricket World Cup, the ‘Little Master’ was presented the fourth highest civilian award – ‘Padma Shri’.

In the coming years, Tendulkar’s award cabinet got further decorated with ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award’ in 2001, which is also the state’s highest civilian award, and ‘Padma Vibhushan’ in 2008, the second-highest civilian award in the country.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag get emotional after India capture rare Gabba 'Fortress'

However, amidst all the records that he broke, all the milestones he created and all the accolades and glory he achieved, the eureka moment of his career came at the Wankhede Stadium on April 2, 2011, when Indian team lifted the World Cup after 28 years. The batting legend retired from all forms of international cricket in 2013 when he played his last Test against the West Indies at his home ground. At 47 years of age, Tendulkar is happily enjoying the second innings of his life with his family.

What is the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to around ₹1250 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). A certain portion of the Sachin Tendulkar net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. He was said to be the first cricketer to sign a deal worth ₹100 crore with MRF in 2001. He became the brand manager of the tyre brand as well.

Sachin Tendulkar approximately earns around $18 million every year (as per 2019 figures) through his various endorsements. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure also includes his salary through endorsement deals with the likes of Boost, Pepsi, Sunfeast and VISA in the past while currently he endorses brands such as BMW, SBI Mutual Funds, IDBI Life Insurance, Luminous and Apollo Tyres.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure as well. Tendulkar is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore worth flat in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

DISCLAIMER: The above Sachin Tendulkar net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar wishes childhood friend Vinod Kambli 'health & happiness' as he turns 49

SOURCE: PIB INDIA TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.