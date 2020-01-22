RCB Set To Unleash Their Own 'Ravindra Jadeja' From Bengal During IPL 2020

Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed was sold to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at his base price of ₹20 lakh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Auction in December last year. As a result, he could join the likes of Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami and Ishan Porel amongst Bengal players who will be playing in the IPL 2020. Ahmed is certainly trying to contain his excitements as his stocks rise by the day in Indian domestic cricket.

Shahbaz Ahmed wants to emulate Ravindra Jadeja while playing for Bengal & RCB

Shahbaz Ahmed is a left-arm spinner renowned for his accurate bowling, sharp fielding and the ability to clear the ropes easily. Ahmed wants to be a 'Ravindra Jadeja proto-type' for Bengal and for RCB, where skipper Virat Kohli might take interest in his skill-sets. He added that if he got an opportunity to play in the IPL, he would just like to replicate the same there -- contribute with bat and ball. Ahmed is really excited to share the dressing room with Kohli as it was a lifetime opportunity for him.

In Bengal's recent win over Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy, Shahbaz Ahmed scored 49 runs and picked up 6 wickets to guide his team to victory. According to PTI, Ahmed was ready to shed the outsider tag, having come from Haryana. However, his present focus is not on the IPL but just Ranji Trophy matches. He is a big believer in just following the basics as much as possible.

Shahbaz Ahmed went on to make his debut in Ranji Trophy during 2018-19 season against Hyderabad in an away match which was the only game he played last year. He has played five matches this season for Bengal and chipped in with a half-century in their win against Kerala.

Ahmed, who bagged a hat-trick for Bengal against Hyderabad, dedicated his hat-trick to VVS Laxman and Arun Lal for backing him. He thanked his team and coaches for always supporting him. He also went on to thank Bengal spin bowling consultant Utpal Chatterjee, who was brought on-board after bowling coach Ranadeb Bose was shunted out.

