MS Dhoni Seen Praying At Ranchi Temple, Takes Break From IPL 2020 Preparations; WATCH

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in July. He hasn't played any competitive cricket since then. The former India captain wasn't even-handed a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) contract. Fans are hoping that the veteran will make a comeback in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag backs BCCI for denying central contract to MS Dhoni, here's why

On Monday, MS Dhoni went to offer prayers to the ancient idol of Goddess Durga at the Deori Maa Temple near Ranchi. He went there apparently to seek blessings for the IPL 2020 in which he will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK). MS Dhoni has led CSK to two consecutive finals after their return from a two-year suspension, winning it once. In 2018, the CSK beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift the trophy but lost to Mumbai Indians by 1 run in the IPL 2019 final.

ALSO READ | Sanjay Manjrekar asked whether MS Dhoni will play in T20 World Cup; Here's his answer

MS Dhoni visits Deori Maa Temple to seek blessings for IPL 2020

ALSO READ | KL Rahul the long term replacement for MS Dhoni? Experts don't think so

MS Dhoni hits the nets in Ranchi

A day after being denied a central contract by the BCCI, the former Indian captain was seen practising in the nets for close to two hours at the Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium in his hometown of Ranchi. MS Dhoni was seen in the nets after a long time. Sources say that he practised extensively in the nets, hitting shots all around the park and looked extremely fit. Whenever MS Dhoni is in Ranchi, he is a regular at the stadium gym. Apart from this he also plays Tennis. Republic TV has accessed video clips of Dhoni practising in the nets and also sharing his cricketing knowledge and skills to young Ranji Trophy players of Jharkhand.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni can still feature in this year's ICC World T20. Here's how it is possible

IMAGE COURTESY: MS DHONI INSTAGRAM