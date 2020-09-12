IPL 2020: SunRisers Hyderabad Coach Muttiah Muralitharan Wants To Push Youngsters In Squad

Sri Lankan bowling legend and SunRisers Hyderbad's coach Muttiah Muralitharan is looking forward to the side's first IPL 2020 match and has said youngsters in the squad will be given opportunities. In a video that was shared on SunRisers Hyderabad’s official Twitter handle, Muralitharan said he was elated to be back on the cricket field after a seven-month hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Young Talent training hard

In a video, SunRisers Hyderbad's bowling coach said: "It is something special, because after COVID, and six-seven months of staying at home and nothing to do, to be back with SunRisers and hopefully, we will do well in this tournament. Boys are training very hard and we are looking forward to the big guns to come, they are yet to come. We are looking forward to the first match”.

In IPL 2020, the SunRisers squad has five young Indian players - Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmad, Priyam Garg, and Sanjay Yadav. In his first interview of the season, former Sri-Lankan spinner said the SunRisers are eagerly awaiting David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Jonny Bairstow to join the squad as the cricketers are currently playing for their respective teams in a series between England and Australia. Muralitharan also added that he hopes to be able to get the best out of the players in the coming tournament.

In a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, IPL 2020 matches will be played without the fans. Muralitharan, in this regard, said it will definitely be a new experience for him and the team as none of them have played without fans before but hoped that the fans will be cheering them on through the TV.

