IPL 2020 Targeted By Struggling Food Chains, Set To Up Business By 30%: Report

As the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues its surge in India, nationwide struggling food chains are now eying some much needed economic resurgence through the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. With a danger of a contagious pandemic across India coupled with a lockdown that is still in effect in some parts of the country, people are wary of visiting restaurants and are preferring to order in instead. Recent reports suggest that such restaurants and food chains are now expecting a surge in home delivery orders throughout the IPL 2020 season.

IPL 2020 provides a glimmer of hope for struggling restaurants during tough times

According to a report by The Economic Times, companies like Impresario Handmade, Olive Group and Pizza Hut are looking forward to attracting customers since a tournament like IPL 2020 has the ability to bring back food deliveries to pre-pandemic levels. The report further claimed that such chains have already started to form alliances with several online food delivery platforms like Zomato. The Zomato IPL offers aside, such outlets are also lowering their prices in order to outdo their rivals.

Sources close to the publication also claimed that food aggregators like Zomato and Swiggy, much like the restaurants and food chains, are also making plans to offer big discounts. The report added that they are planning to spend as much as ₹175 crores in marketing to increase delivery sales. Moreover, Pizza Hut is eyeing an increase of 30 percent delivery sales during IPL 2020 run.

IPL 2020: IPL schedule and streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Earlier this month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the IPL schedule for the 2020 season. The tournament will kick-off on September 19 will a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. All fixtures will be broadcasted live from 7:30 PM IST onwards in India. They will be televised on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

The Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule has been locked in!



Let’s start the week by marking out your favourite matches. Game on! #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/L7Ddp61hZ1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 7, 2020

Image source: IPL 2020 logo from IPL Twitter