Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell 'relaxed' Due To Less Travel With Biosecure Bubble In Dubai

The ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is heading into the finishing stages of the tournament. Usually at this juncture every year, participating players began to feel exhausted due to excessive travelling from one Indian venue to another. However, with the ongoing season being hosted at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in wake of the coronavirus crisis in India, Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris is feeling “relaxed” as the travelling time has been reduced to a mere 90 minutes across just three nearby venues.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table as of Wednesday, October 28

A look at the Points Table after Match 47 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/pek8iInYpw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 27, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Morris, Anrich Nortje, Glenn Maxwell talks about lesser travel this season

South African speedster Chris Morris recently interacted with reported through a virtual press conference. During the interaction, he said that travelling is “one of the toughest parts” of the Dream11 IPL. He added that playing in the tournament is already tough as it is because “it is the best tournament in the world” and travelling across various Indian venues make it even more difficult for the players.

Chris Morris stated that his experience in the Dream11 IPL 2020 this year has been quite “refreshing to just relax” because of lesser travelling. A Dream11 IPL veteran himself, Morris even claimed that playing this season has been almost like playing at home.

Anrich Nortje, who is currently representing the Delhi franchise, also expressed his views regarding the matter. The South African cricketer said that it is relaxing for the players to get back to the same hotel after matches. Nortje added that lesser travelling is “definitely helping” players as it gives them an extra day off.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell have had experience of playing for Punjab in both India as well as in UAE. The cricketer said that travelling upwards for up to seven hours with two different flights in India sometimes takes a toll on the players. Glenn Maxwell also credited the bio-bubble under which they are playing the Dream11 IPL 2020 season as it gives them the advantage of settling in and making their hotel room their “home for two months”.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Bangalore live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Bangalore live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Wednesday, October 28. For Mumbai vs Bangalore live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Bangalore live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

The Mumbai vs Bangalore live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Bangalore live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

