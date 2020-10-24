Anrich Nortje's Bullet Yorker That Sent Rahul Tripathi Packing And Fans Buzzing: Watch

The Delhi pace attack came into the spotlight yet again as the Shreyas Iyer-led side took on Kolkata at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Saturday. Delhi, who have constantly featured in the top half of the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table, comprises a formidable bowling attack. South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje is a major part of the team's pace battery and has been emerged as a vital cog for the side. The seamer proved his mettle yet again against Kolkata as he bamboozled top-order batsman Rahul Tripathi with a peach of a delivery.

Anrich Nortje cleans up Rahul Tripathi with a bullet yorker

The Kolkata team have used Rahul Tripathi as a floater in the batting order, and he was sent at the crucial Number 3 spot against Delhi. The batsman seemed to be in an attacking mode as he did not shy away in hitting lofted shots early in his innings. The sixth over of the match pitted the dynamic Rahul Tripathi against the express pace of Anrich Nortje.

WATCH - Nortje's cannon ball to Tripathi



Anrich Nortje was on fire. After picking Gill early, the pacer bowled the perfect yorker to castle Rahul Tripathi. Top bowling this from Nortje.



📹📹https://t.co/OB659U0ID4 #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020

Tripathi made room for himself and hit a good-looking stroke to send the first ball past the square boundary on the off-side. The batsman's struggle against pace bowlers have been evident in the season, and his weakness was yet again exposed in the same over. Anrich Nortje bowled a stunning 148 km/hr yorker to Tripathi, who attempted to tuck it away on the on-side. The ball held its line and made a mess of the batsman's stumps.

Yorker 148 KMPH ki aur Chaaron Khaane Chitta Huye Rahul Tripathi — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) October 24, 2020

It was perhaps the best ever yorker by Nortje of all ipls. Reminded me of K. Dev who bowled best yorker to get rid of Q.Umar of Pakistan — EFinance (@efinancetrader) October 24, 2020

Kafi confidence me Tripathi ji intent dikha rahe the. Nortje showed him his 148.3km/h wali yorker. — Shreyansh Singh (@ShreyanshLaw) October 24, 2020

Nokia connecting people Nortje removing batsman. What an Yorker (148kmh). #DCvKKR — Sportelos (@sportelos) October 24, 2020

148 kph Yorker 🔥🔥

Anrich Nortje ❤️ — Kabir (@asliijp) October 24, 2020

Rahul Tripathi had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring 13 runs. Nortje also scalped the vital wicket of opener Shubman Gill in his first over itself. Gill, who looked dangerous, was sent packing after he gave a simple catch to Axar Patel at point against the fast bowlers.

Kolkata vs Delhi

The clash holds topmost importance for Kolkata, who are striving to hold on to their position in the top four. The team, after their debacle against Bangalore, have a stern task to put up a strong show against the in-form Delhi side. Nitish Rana, who opened the batting, played exceedingly well as wickets kept tumbling from the other end. He found an ally in Sunil Narine and they orchestrated a magnificent partnership to help the side post an imposing total.

Nitish Rana slammed 81 from just 53 deliveries and looked to be in exquisite touch. Interestingly, Sunil Narine was sent ahead of Eoin Morgan at number 6, and he raced to 64 runs off 32 balls. The Kolkata team posted a stiff target of 195 for Delhi's star-studded batting line-up.

Anrich Nortje fastest ball in Dream11 IPL

The South African fast bowler has made a name for himself for consistently touching the 150 km/hr mark while bowling. The cricketer rose to fame after he bowled a 156.22 km/hr delivery to Rajasthan's Jos Buttler. Nortje became the bowler to bowl the fastest ball in the league's history after that.

