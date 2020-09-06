KXIP Schedule And Full Squad For IPL 2020, Team To Take On DC In First Match On Sep 20

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise arrived to the desert country in August itself and began their training a week after undergoing their mandatory quarantine norms. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council recently released the entire itinerary for IPL 2020 season, thus confirming the KXIP schedule in the process.
According to the recently-announced KXIP schedule, the KXIP team will be taking on the Delhi Capitals in their opening IPL 2020 fixture on September 20. The franchise, however, is set to miss the services of dynamic Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the first week of the tournament. Maxwell is currently in England for a limited-overs series against the hosts. Additionally, it remains to be seen if Chris Jordan will also be missing the initial stages of IPL 2020 KXIP squad as the right-arm bowler is selected in England’s T20 team against Australia. If Jordan gets selected in the ODI segment of the England vs Australia contests, he will join Glenn Maxwell as another latecomer to the KXIP team in the IPL 2020.
|
Match No.
|Match
|
Day and Date
|
Time (IST)
|
Stadium/City
|1
|KXIP vs DC
|Sunday, Sep 20
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|2
|KXIP vs RCB
|Thursday, Sep 24
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|3
|KXIP vs RR
|Sunday, Sep 27
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|4
|KXIP vs MI
|Thursday, Oct 1
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|5
|KXIP vs CSK
|Sunday, Oct 4
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|6
|KXIP vs SRH
|Thursday, Oct 8
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|7
|KXIP vs KKR
|Saturday, Oct 10
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|8
|KXIP vs RCB
|Thursday, Oct 15
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|9
|KXIP vs MI
|Sunday, Oct 18
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|10
|KXIP vs DC
|Tuesday, Oct 20
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|11
|KXIP vs SRH
|Saturday, Oct 24
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|12
|KXIP vs KKR
|Monday, Oct 26
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|13
|KXIP vs RR
|Friday, Oct 30
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|14
|KXIP vs CSK
|Sunday, Nov 1
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
