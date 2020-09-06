KXIP Schedule And Full Squad For IPL 2020, Team To Take On DC In First Match On Sep 20

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season is all set to commence from September 19 onwards in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise arrived to the desert country in August itself and began their training a week after undergoing their mandatory quarantine norms. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL governing council recently released the entire itinerary for IPL 2020 season, thus confirming the KXIP schedule in the process.

KXIP schedule: BCCI releases KXIP time table for IPL 2020

According to the recently-announced KXIP schedule, the KXIP team will be taking on the Delhi Capitals in their opening IPL 2020 fixture on September 20. The franchise, however, is set to miss the services of dynamic Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell in the first week of the tournament. Maxwell is currently in England for a limited-overs series against the hosts. Additionally, it remains to be seen if Chris Jordan will also be missing the initial stages of IPL 2020 KXIP squad as the right-arm bowler is selected in England’s T20 team against Australia. If Jordan gets selected in the ODI segment of the England vs Australia contests, he will join Glenn Maxwell as another latecomer to the KXIP team in the IPL 2020.

Here is a look at the entire KXIP schedule and KXIP time table as released by the IPL governing council:

Match No. Match Day and Date Time (IST) Stadium/City 1 KXIP vs DC Sunday, Sep 20 7:30 PM Dubai 2 KXIP vs RCB Thursday, Sep 24 7:30 PM Dubai 3 KXIP vs RR Sunday, Sep 27 7:30 PM Sharjah 4 KXIP vs MI Thursday, Oct 1 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 5 KXIP vs CSK Sunday, Oct 4 7:30 PM Dubai 6 KXIP vs SRH Thursday, Oct 8 7:30 PM Dubai 7 KXIP vs KKR Saturday, Oct 10 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 8 KXIP vs RCB Thursday, Oct 15 7:30 PM Sharjah 9 KXIP vs MI Sunday, Oct 18 7:30 PM Dubai 10 KXIP vs DC Tuesday, Oct 20 7:30 PM Dubai 11 KXIP vs SRH Saturday, Oct 24 7:30 PM Dubai 12 KXIP vs KKR Monday, Oct 26 7:30 PM Sharjah 13 KXIP vs RR Friday, Oct 30 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 14 KXIP vs CSK Sunday, Nov 1 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi

KXIP squad: KXIP players for IPL 2020

After the announcement of KXIP schedule and KXIP time table, here is a look at the entire list of KXIP players for IPL 2020:

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tanjinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Image credits: KXIP team from KXIP Twitter