IPL Team Preview & Top Regular Fantasy Picks: KL Rahul's KXIP Has Explosive Match-winners

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise is all set to get into some Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) action through their opening match against Delhi Capitals on September 20. The KL Rahul-led side arrived to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in August itself and are currently undergoing some intense training sessions as evidenced from their social media feed. Interestingly, the upcoming season poses a good opportunity for the KXIP to finally unlock their empty trophy cabinet as the franchise has a history of performing well in the desert country.

KXIP squad trains ahead of IPL 2020

A reel match before the real one 🔥



🎥 | Sadda intra-squad match 👇#SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/lgIg9qusJz — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 16, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020's Instagram Page Pays Tribute To KL Rahul Smashing Fastest-ever 50; Watch Video

IPL 2020: KXIP team preview

The KXIP franchise made quite a few changes into their line-up during the IPL 2020 trading window and at the auction event from December 2019. To start off, their dynamic opening batsman KL Rahul was appointed as skipper after they exchanged veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in favour of Jagadeesha Suchith from the Delhi Capitals. Furthermore, the KXIP management spent some big bucks to re-acquire Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell previously represented the franchise between 2014 and 2017 and interestingly, he is the leading run-scorer among all batsmen in IPL matches played in the UAE.

The KXIP IPL 2020 line-up features some T20 heavyweights and explosive match-winners with the bat like Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and of course, comeback man Glenn Maxwell and captain KL Rahul himself. Their squad also features a well-balanced spin and pace combinations, with the franchise adding in cricketers like Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and 2020 Under-19 World Cup star Ravi Bishnoi among others at the auction.

Also Read | KXIP Schedule And Full Squad For IPL 2020, Team To Take On DC In First Match On Sep 20

Kings XI Punjab squad for IPL 2020

KL Rahul (c), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Jordan, Tanjinder Dhillon, Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Porel, Sheldon Cottrell, Jagadeesha Suchith and Krishnappa Gowtham.

Republic World’s ideal playing XI for Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, K Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, J Suchith.

Here are some of your best fantasy picks from Kings XI Punjab for your fantasy cricket team which you may not need to change and are players to watch out for - KL Rahul, Mohammad Shami and K Gowtham. These players are to be used at your discretion and the assumption that they are not injured or traded during the course of the competition.

Also Read | IPL 2020: KXIP Skipper KL Rahul On Being Determined To Be The Best Version Of Himself

Also Read | Chris Gayle, David Warner NOT Amongst Overseas Players In Top 10 Earners In IPL History

Image source: IPLT20.COM