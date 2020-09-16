IPL 2020's Instagram Page Pays Tribute To KL Rahul Smashing Fastest-ever 50; Watch Video

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is all set to lead the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The stylish right-handed batsman made his debut for the franchise in 2018 and has since proven out to be one of their prolific run-scorers. Apparently, KL Rahul made a grand entry into the KXIP set-up as he smoked a 14-ball 50 on his first match itself.

IPL remembers KL Rahul’s KXIP debut ahead of IPL 2020 season

On Wednesday, September 16, the IPL 2020 Instagram page paid a tribute to KL Rahul’s smashing half-century on his maiden KXIP outing from two years ago. His innings was a memorable one for IPL folklore as to date, it remains the fastest-ever fifty scored in any IPL match. In the caption, the tournament referred KL Rahul as a lion who roared for the KXIP franchise through his whirlwind knock that day.

IPL gets nostalgic with KL Rahul fastest IPL fifty

A throwback to KL Rahul fastest IPL fifty

On April 8, 2018, KL Rahul opened the batting for KXIP, who were chasing a stiff 167-run target posed by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). The opening batsman struck Trent Boult with 6, 4, 4 to finish off an 18-run opening over. He then took the attack to leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who was brought in to bowl the third over of the innings.

KL Rahul launched Mishra for three fours and two sixes in the over and raced to his fifty off just his 14th delivery. In doing so, he registered the fastest-ever half-century in the history of the tournament, eclipsing the previous landmark set by Yusuf Pathan and Sunil Narine (15 deliveries each).

KL Rahul fastest IPL fifty on KXIP debut, watch video

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab IPL schedule

The KXIP team will be taking on the Delhi Capitals in their opening IPL 2020 fixture on September 20. The match will be played in Dubai and it will commence at 7:30 PM IST. The KL Rahul-led side will cap-off their round-robin stage on November 1 with a high-profile clash against three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Image source: IPLT20.COM