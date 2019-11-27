IPL 2020: David Warner's Top 3 IPL Innings Of All Time Which Took The Tournament By Storm

Over the decade, Australia opener David Warner has managed to establish himself as one of the most explosive batsmen in world cricket. A lot of his destructive prowess could be credited to tournaments like the IPL. Warner is an integral part of the tournament, having joined the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the 2009 season. Since then, Warner has become one of the IPL's best-ever batsmen with 4706 runs and four centuries. He is currently the highest overseas run-scorer in the IPL and the fourth-highest overall. Let us take a look at three of David Warner's best IPL innings.

3. 107* vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2010

This was Warner's second IPL season and he made his impact felt throughout the tournament. This match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi had the home team's skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and bat first. Warner opened the innings with Virender Sehwag and ended up remaining not out throughout the innings. This was Warner's first IPL hundred as he scored 107 in 69 balls with nine fours and five sixes. It was enough to hamper KKR's chances to make it to the playoffs.

2. 109* vs Deccan Chargers, 2012

This was Warner's second IPL hundred and came in the magical 2012 season where the Delhi Daredevils seemed almost unbeatable. Warner's masterful innings came against the Deccan Chargers. After DC skipper Sangakkara won the toss and chose to bat first, the Chargers asked the Capitals to chase 187. Warner came out all guns blazing and remained unbeaten as he scored a majestic 109 in just 54 balls and took his side home. In that innings, Warner hit 10 fours and 7 sixes.

1. 126 vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

This was Warner's third IPL hundred and came in the 2017 season in which he captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and chose to field first. Warner came out to bat with Shikhar Dhawan and propelled Sunrisers to a mammoth 209/3. Warner's made a spectacular 126 in just 59 balls with ten fours and eight sixes against a formidable KKR bowling line-up. SRH won by 48 runs.

