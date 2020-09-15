IPL 2020 To Be Broadcast And Live Streamed In 120 Countries, Pakistan Excluded From List

The 13the edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just four days away from getting underway. The tournament opener will see the Mumbai Indians locking horns with arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai. The franchises and the BCCI are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the cash-rich league is conducted safely.

IPL broadcasters to air IPL 2020 in 120 countries, no telecast in Pakistan

The last few months have been extremely demanding for people all around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IPL 2020 could help the fans to divert their mind in some way from the ongoing crisis and bring some much-needed joy in their lives. As the IPL 2020 is fast approaching, fans from all over the world are extremely eager to know about the IPL live streaming details.

According to an InsideSport report, the IPL 2020 live streaming will be available in 120 countries worldwide. The IPL live streaming will reach every nook and cranny of the cricketing world. The official IPL broadcasters and global rights holder of the IPL 2020, Star India has ensured that the IPL live streaming is available worldwide by getting into arrangements and contracts with broadcasters from all over the world.

The IPL broadcasters are making the IPL 2020 a grand affair for its viewers in India by telecasting the cricketing extravaganza in nine different languages. Besides English & Hindi, the lucrative league will be broadcasted in seven regional languages. The IPL 2020 will also be aired on Star’s regional language sports channels Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports Bangla.

IPL live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

The IPL live streaming will also be available on Star's OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. To enjoy the IPL live streaming, fans will have to take annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership for ₹1499 or monthly membership by paying ₹299 per month.

Besides India, IPL broadcasters have also ensured that the IPL 2020 live streaming is available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the USA, Canada, South Africa, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Notably, there will be no IPL live telecast in Pakistan. The IPL broadcasters have also got into contracts with the local broadcasters in Afghanistan and Bangladesh for the IPL 2020 live streaming. For the first time, the IPL broadcasters will ensure that 120 countries will be showcasing the event on TV and digital.

Here are the IPL 2020 live streaming details of different countries

Where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming in India: Star Sports, Disney Hotstar + VIP

Where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming in UK & Ireland: Sky Sports, Yupp TV

Where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming in USA & Canada: Hotstar

Where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming in South Africa, the Middle East and North Africa: SuperSport

Where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming in South East Asia including Malaysia, Singapore and South America: Yupp TV

Where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming in Australia & New Zealand: Fox Sports, Kayo Sports

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE TWITTER