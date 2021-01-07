IPL 2020 Winners Mumbai Lose Master Strategist Pravin Amre To Finalists Delhi

Pravin Amre, former Indian cricketer, was part of Mumbai’s support staff in the recently-concluded Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. While Mumbai successfully defended their 2019 title by winning the final against Delhi, the Rohit Sharma-led side have lost Amre to their 2020 title clash rivals. Amre’s latest signing with Delhi will be his second stint with the franchise, as he previously worked with Delhi as their talent scout between the years 2014 and 2019.

Delhi CEO welcomes Pravin Amre ahead of IPL 2021

When it comes to talent acumen in the Indian domestic cricket circuit, Pravin Amre's experience is second to none and our CEO Dhiraj Malhotra rightfully agrees ✨#YehHaiNayiDilli @pravin_amre pic.twitter.com/shkiqgEBl3 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) January 7, 2021

Pravin Amre joins Ricky Ponting and Co. at Delhi ahead of IPL 2021

Delhi recently enjoyed their best-ever IPL campaign by reaching the finals of the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Amre, who was instrumental in building Delhi’s core squad by roping in the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw during his previous stint, will now be reuniting with the franchise for the upcoming IPL 2021 season.

On Thursday, January 7, Amre was appointed as the Assistant Coach to Ricky Ponting, who himself has been associated with Delhi since 2018.

While issuing a press release, the former Indian cricketer said that he is grateful to the Delhi team management for having him on board again. Citing Delhi’s best-ever performance at the 2020 event, Amre stated that it is “an exciting time to be back” at the camp. He added that he is looking forward to work and collaborate with Ricky Ponting and other members of the coaching staff again.

Rohit Sharma and Co. crowned IPL 2020 winners in UAE

The Dream11 IPL 2020 season came to a conclusion on November 10 last year. The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side defeated Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi in the final to lift their second successive title and fifth overall for their trophy cabinet. Sharma himself was adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning knock of 68 runs from 51 balls against the likes of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

IPL 2020 winners: Mumbai players lift trophy: Watch video

