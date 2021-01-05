Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya Breach Bio-bubble? Pragyan Ojha Calls Australian Media 'stupid'

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw were among five Indian cricketers who were recently accused of violating Cricket Australia’s bio-secure protocols. The aforementioned players were seen eating indoors at a restaurant and the matter blew up after an Indian fan posted about the same on social media. While they are now placed under isolation, cricket expert Harsha Bhogle believes that they will be allowed to participate in the upcoming India vs Australia 3rd Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

India vs Australia 2020: Five Indian players under investigation for breach

India vs Australia 2020: Pragyan Ojha defends Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya from Australian media

Immediately after Rohit Sharma and others were found in violation of the safety protocols, several members of the Australian media released an article accusing Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya of a bio-bubble breach as well. According to the report, the two cricketers went out shopping together. However, the incident is from December and neither of them are part of India’s touring party Down Under anymore.

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha recently slammed the Australian media and also questioned the timing of their latest article on Kohli and Pandya’s “breach”. While sharing his views on Sports Today, Ojha said: “that’s stupidity to the core”, thus referring to the media’s ‘attempt’ of defaming the Indian team in Australia.

The veteran spinner said that both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya went out for shopping while a few others went out for dinner. According to the 34-year-old, the recent accusations on Kohli and Pandya are part of Australia’s mind games in order to rattle the Indian team, who won the second Test by eight wickets and levelled the two-match series 1-1.

Pragyan Ojha also described Australians as “bad losers” who are not able to digest their defeat to India at the MCG. According to him, the Australian players were “taken by surprise” as they “never expected” India to win.

Biosecure bubbles, as a lot of players have said, can be very mentally draining. Understandable why #TeamIndia wants to avoid a stricter one in #Brisbane #AUSvIND — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) January 3, 2021

India vs Australia 3rd Test updates

The India vs Australia 3rd Test will be played at the SCG between January 7 and 11. For the India vs Australia 3rd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

