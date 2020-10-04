IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh Feels 'forever Classy' Virat Kohli Hasn't Lost His Form In 8 Years

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh heaped praise on Virat Kohli, remarking 'form was temporary but class is forever' after the run-machine found his lost touch with the bat on Saturday. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stitched a crucial match-winning partnership that saw Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets and pick up their third win of the tournament. After three dull games, Virat Kohli finally snapped out of his run of poor scores as he went on to finish the match unbeaten at 72 runs, thereby showing everyone why he was called the 'master of run chases'.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj Singh expressed how mightily impressed he was with skipper Virat Kohli's knock and claimed that he had not seen the latter go out-of-form in the last eight years. Further, the southpaw pointed out that Devdutt Padikkal looked really good with the bat and said that he wanted to compete with the 20-year-old to see who could hit longer. Yuvraj Singh called Virat Kohli's 'in-form streak' as unbelievable.

Yuvraj Singh heaps praise on 'forever classy' Virat Kohli

Form is temporary class is forever ! @imVkohli however I haven’t seen this boy out of form since last 8 years which is unbelievable actually ! Paddikal looks really good need to bat together and see who hits longer 😜 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 3, 2020

'Very important two points'

Clinching the third win in the Dream 11 IPL, Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday emphasized on the importance of the two points, adding that the tournament can get away from you very quickly. Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries as Bangalore defeated Rajasthan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said that is important to keep up the momentum.

"Very important two points. The kind of game we had last time, it's very important to back that up. It's something you need to understand [bad form] but when the team's doing well, you get more time to apply yourself. This tournament can get away from you very quickly. We need to keep up the momentum," said Kohli.

Bangalore pick up 3rd win in IPL 2020

Captain Virat Kohli roared back to form with an unbeaten 72 and stitched a 99-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (63) to power Bangalore to a comfortable win over Rajasthan. This was after wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal snared three wickets in an impressive bowling show that helped them restrict RR to 154 for 6. Virat Kohli's knock came off 53 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Devdutt Padikkal yet again produced impressive innings before he was dismissed by Jofra Archer in the 16th over, after hitting six fours and one six. The young RCB opener allowed his captain to get in and settle down before Virat Kohli produced some of his trademark shots later on to accelerate.

