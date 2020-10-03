IPL 2020: Bangalore Clinch 2nd Consecutive Win; Kohli Calls For Keeping Same Momentum

Clinching the third win in the Dream 11 IPL, Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday emphasized on the importance of the two points, adding that the tournament can get away from you very quickly. Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries as Bangalore defeated Rajasthan by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said that is important to keep up the momentum.

"Very important two points. The kind of game we had last time, it's very important to back that up. It's something you need to understand [bad form] but when the team's doing well, you get more time to apply yourself. This tournament can get away from you very quickly. We need to keep up the momentum," said Kohli.

Padikkal yet again produced comprehensive innings before being dismissed by Jofra Archer in the 16th over. Lauding Padikkal's performance, he said the left-hander has some serious talent.

"I told Simon this guy (Padikkal) has got serious talent - reach, and a great eye. You hardly feel he's taking risks, you get that feeling rarely at this level. Today he carried from 40 to 65 odd, so he's a smart guy and he understands the game well," Kohli added.

Yuzvendra Chahal adjudged man of the match

Meanwhile, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has adjudged the Man of the Match for taking top-quality wickets of Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, and Mahipal Lomror. Exuding confidence over bowling in the bigger grounds, Chahal said that Samson's wicket was the most special one.

"I'm enjoying it a lot because the grounds are bigger and I can flight more. When you come in to bowl, when you get a wicket in the first over, it makes you confident. They take fewer chances and then I just vary the pace. I think Sanju's wicket was the most special one. First ball I got wicket and I knew the wicket was slow. These boundaries are good for spinners. I miss Chinnaswamy, but here you can bowl the googleys and the wide ones, and on the leg side becuase the boundaries are bigger," said Chahal.

With three wins in four games, Bangalore has jumped to the top of the points table.

