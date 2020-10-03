Virat Kohli Back At His Best? Bangalore Captain Passes 50 After 8 Dream11 IPL Innings

Bangalore captain Virat Kohli dazzled back into form with a sparkling half-century against Rajasthan in the 15th match of the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Through his recent match-winning effort, Kohli registered his 37th IPL half-century and his first of the ongoing season. Previously, Virat Kohli had managed only 18 runs in three innings during Bangalore’s matches against Hyderabad, Punjab and Mumbai.

Batting at No. 3 for Bangalore, Virat Kohli arrived at the crease when they lost opener Aaron Finch in the third over of their run-chase. In pursuit of Rajasthan’s 154-6, captain Kohli and young Devdutt Padikkal formed a 99-run second-wicket alliance to stage a rescue effort. Despite the early setback, the Bangalore skipper scored his runs at a brisk pace and brought up his 50 off his 41st delivery.

Virat Kohli ended up scoring 72 off 53 balls and remained unbeaten till the end to see his side through in their successful run-chase. His innings comprised of seven boundaries and two sixes and it was his first fifty after a gap of eight Dream11 IPL innings. His previous 50-plus score in the tournament came during the closing stages of the 2019 edition. During the course of his match-winning knock, he also breached the 5,500-run barrier in the IPL and became the first batsman to do so.

The Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats section houses some staggering numbers. Across 181 matches for the Bangalore franchise since his debut back in 2008, the prolific batsman has aggregated 5,502 runs at an average of 37.68. Additionally, the Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats section also includes five tons and 37 half-centuries.

Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Deshpande, Joshua Philippe, Isuru Udana, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa

Image source: IPLT20.com

