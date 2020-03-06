Jofra Archer Reveals Whether He Will Be Able To Feature In The Upcoming Edition Of IPL

Jofra Archer's South Africa tour was cut short after he had suffered a stress-related injury in his elbow during the Test series. It was then revealed that he would be out of action for three months which means that he will not be able to participate in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from the Test series against Sri Lanka. However, the English pacer has opened up on his participation in the 13th edition of the tournament.

'Fingers Crossed': Jofra Archer

While speaking to a daily publication, Jofra Archer said that he is keeping his fingers crossed at the moment as he will probably have some more information once he gets his elbow re-scanned. Archer also went on to mention that it could be a bit longer or a bit shorter but he might have to wait.

The Barbadian-born cricketer also added that his elbow is fine and that he has not felt it for the last few weeks now which makes him reckon that it’s making good progress. The 2019 World Cup-winner further added that he is not targetting anything, he has played a lot of cricket so he is confident that he will not forget how to play the game even if he does not do anything for the next couple of months.

Rajasthan Royals remain optimistic about Jofra Archer's recovery

Speaking to a leading cricket portal about Jofra Archer's recovery, Rajasthan Royals head coach Andrew McDonald mentioned that the Rajasthan Royals will be collaborating with the ECB and monitoring the progression of Archer's recovery. While the team is respecting the statement that the ECB has made, they are not completely ruling out the possibility of Archer making a quicker recovery. McDonald confidently stated that the team is no hurry to replace Archer and will give the pacer some time to heal. The head coach also conveyed his good wishes to Archer and failed to be bogged down by his injury as they are "a part of the game".

Archer has represented the inaugural edition winners in the last two editions of the tournament. In the 2018 season, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side had finished fourth while the team could not qualify for the playoffs last season. The Royals will be led by Steve Smith in the upcoming season.

